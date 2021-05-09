It’s Cool if You’re a Violent Antifa/BLM Rioter but Don’t You Dare Take a Selfie at the Capitol

Today’s day-drinking cocktail is an original. I made it in honor of Antifa and I call it the “Siztpinkler.”

Antifa and BLM Get a Pass

Eighty-one percent of those charged in the Portland riots, which have gone on for almost a year, won’t be charged. Seventy-eight percent of the people arrested were white. Sixty-eight percent were men, 32% were women and two individuals are considered “other.”

Forty-seven of the 96 Portland rioters hit with federal charges relating to attacks on federal buildings have had their charges dropped, including charges of assaulting an officer. Ten people have taken plea deals and they have mostly been sentenced to community service. Senior Trump administration officials pushed for charges of sedition and racketeering but none were filed.

No one arrested for being in the Capitol on January 6th has been charged with insurrection, sedition or anything even close to toppling the government. Though there may have been as many as 300,000+ Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on January 6th, no firearms were recovered at the Capitol. No one has even been charged with arson, because there were no fires lit, yet some of the non-violent protesters are still in jail. Calling this an insurrection is laughable. The guy with the horns never even hit anyone. Portland STILL burns nightly, yet few are punished.

The Media Is Lying

Regarding a riot on April 10, 2021, KTVZ said:

At least two fires broke out at Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building during a demonstration Saturday night, but firefighters say the building itself was not set on fire. Portland police say officers responded to help and found at least two fires when they arrived, including one that appeared to be against the building.

The truth is, fires don’t “break out.” Antifa set fire to a wooden pallet and placed it against a BOARDED up window, Boards burn. It was a clear case of arson. The building WAS set on fire. Why would a local news outlet lie? To defend the cause, of course, and the cause is left-wing chaos.

This is nothing new. Left leaning media outlets portrayed the nationwide BLM riots as “mostly peaceful” while Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Portland and other cities burned. Regarding the Trump supporters storming the Capitol, then-president-elect Joe Biden said, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesters yesterday, they would have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol.”

Weird, because BLM and Antifa have stormed and burned federal and county buildings and police stations with near impunity. They’ve pulled people out of cars and beaten them unconscious. Seven hundred buildings were damaged in Minneapolis alone. Few charges have been filed and, as mentioned, most were dropped. Pennlive.com wrote that “a fight broke out when a woman was pulled from her car.” It should read, ”Woman pulled from car and beaten by BLM protesters.” A woman in a wheelchair was beaten, maced and blasted with a fire extinguisher. All of which is on video. Never mind the outrage, where are the arrests? Imagine a bunch of Trumpers beating a black woman in a wheelchair? Chuck Schumer would STILL be weeping.

Not only are Antifa and BLM not punished, they are encouraged. Kamala Harris deemed BLM “brilliant” and “essential,” despite the carnage of 2020, not to mention the shootings of two cops in Louisville and a child in Atlanta, as well as BLM related shootings/murders in Seattle and Portland.



“I actually believe that ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system,” said Harris, whom many consider to have locked up a lot of black guys for minor crimes. She also supported the “Minnesota Freedom Fund,” which bailed rioters out of jail, some more than once. Oregon’s Democrat Gov. Kate Brown blamed the murder of Patriot Prayer member Aaron Danielson on Aaron Danielson himself, saying his pro-Trump group went “downtown, armed and looking for a fight.” The Washington Post went so far as to suggest the cops shot Danielson’s killer without warning or trying to arrest him, even though he pulled a gun on the cops.

Even the BBC is part of the nonsense, pretending the January 6th protestors, dangerously taking selfies in the Capitol, were treated better than the violent, rioting, looting BLM/Antifa miscreants.

The Democrats let Antifa become the Sally-monsters they are. Biden and Nadler pretended they don’t exist. Fancy Nancy Pelosi learned the hard way. They attacked her San Francisco home in early January. Rather than call out Antifa, Pelosi blamed “white supremacists.” Way to give a nod the anarchists, Madam Speaker, but they want your head too.