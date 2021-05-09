LOL! Jen Psaki Is Already Planning to Step Down Next Year

White House press secretary—and bona fide Circle-Back Girl—Jen Psaki is planning to step down sometime next year.

Psaki revealed her exit strategy on “The Axe Files,” a CNN podcast hosted by former Obama advisor David Axelrod.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now,” she said on the podcast. This is her most specific remarks on the subject, having previously told the New York Times literally the day after Biden took office that she eventually planned to leave to give someone else a shot at the high-profile position.

“I think there frankly needs to be diverse spaces and voices as communicators,” Psaki said. “Women, certainly, but beyond that.”

While leaving in about a year wouldn’t be the shortest stint for a White House press secretary, it does seem odd that she’s already talking about stepping down. Her brief time in the position has been less than stellar, and she quickly earned the moniker “Circle-Back Girl” for her constant dodging of questions, and within a couple of weeks of starting the job was criticized after an old homophobic tweet she made resurfaced. Last week she even made the awkward admission that she wished Biden wouldn’t talk so much.

So, honestly, it’s not surprising that she has her foot out the door so quickly. She’s never been great at her job. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the plate to be the next propagandist in chief.