CIRCLE BACK: Watch Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki Repeatedly Dodge Questions in Her First Week

The media swooned over Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki on her first day on the job, as they lobbed softball questions at her and gushed when she “vowed” to “bring truth and transparency” back to the White House briefing room.

Psaki’s record with transparency was tainted long before she became Joe Biden’s press secretary, and it’s hard to say she’s brought honesty to the job, especially after her absurd response to questions about Joe Biden’s mask mandate hypocrisy,

But Psaki’s short tenure as Biden’s press secretary has been anything but truthful and transparent. On her first day on the job she claimed Trump’s travel ban from terrorism hotspots was a “Muslim ban” that was “written in religious animus and xenophobia,” despite the fact that the countries affected by the ban—Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—were actually identified by The Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act, a bill signed by Barack Obama in December 2015, and yet no one accused Obama of implementing a Muslim ban.

But I digress. Psaki’s pledge for transparency has also proven rather quickly to be a failure, as she has repeatedly dodged questions in the briefing room, telling reporters that she’ll “circle back” to various questions about Biden’s activities.

So much for transparency.

