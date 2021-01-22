Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki FAILS to Condemn Antifa Violence

Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, failed to condemn antifa rioters who committed acts of vandalism and property destruction in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., this week.

“Does the president have any comment on the ongoing violence in Oregon and Washington State?” asked a reporter.

“Well, certainly, we had our team on the ground, our national security team, even before 12:01, early in the morning on Inauguration Day because we wanted to be able to monitor events happening across the country and any unrest that was resulting from the last couple of weeks,” Psaki began. “I haven’t spoke with him specifically about those events but it is something our national security team, Liz Sherwood-Randall, is closely monitoring, of course, but if we have an additional update I’m happy to provide it to you.”

The Trump administration repeatedly made clear that they condemned the violence caused by BLM and antifa rioters. Why won’t the Biden administration do the same thing?

The truth is, this isn’t shocking at all. Kamala Harris called the BLM protests, which resulted in an estimated $1 – $2 billion in property damage between May 26 and June 8, 2020, and dozens of deaths, including that of retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn, a “movement” that “should not” stop.

“They’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that. They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”

At least 13 Biden campaign staffers posted on Twitter about their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to pay bail fees of rioters in Minneapolis, and Kamala Harris also promoted the group on Twitter.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris didn’t condemn the BLM riots that plagued cities nationwide like Portland, Minnesota, Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, and Kenosha over the summer until polling suggested that they needed to. Joe Biden also refused to condemn BLM and antifa thugs who attacked Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., in November.

