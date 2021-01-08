Remember When the Left Loved Rioters and Kamala Harris Promoted a Group That Bailed Them Out of Jail?

In response to the protests on Capitol Hill, Joe Biden called on President Trump “to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution” by demanding an end to “this siege.”

“America is so much better than what we’re seeing today,” he added.

But last summer, Joe Biden was singing a different tune. “The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance,” he said in a statement on May 31, 2020, amid the riots in response to the death of George Floyd. Biden, like many others in the Democratic Party, refused to condemn the violent rioting and looting that resulted in dozens of deaths and as much as $2 billion in property damage. As the rioters burned down buildings, assaulted and murdered people, they referred to them as “peaceful protesters” and refused to condemn them.

It wasn’t until polling suggested their support of the BLM riots was backfiring that Biden and others started flip-flopping and condemning the protests. But before that, the political left was so enamored with the violent protests that many donated and promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that accepts donations to pay the bail of criminals.

The group raised a staggering $35 million in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as violent protests and looting plagued Minneapolis. Hollywood celebrities promoted the bail fund group, and so did Senator Kamala Harris, who urged her followers on Twitter to donate to the group “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

At least 13 staffers on Biden’s campaign posted on Twitter about their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the concept of cash bail, and uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis. In addition to paying for the bail of rioters, according to a local news report, MFF also “bailed out defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.” In July, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) paid the bail of a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, allowing him to get out of jail, according to court records obtained by the Daily Caller.

In every conceivable way, Democrats have tolerated, even condoned political violence. Whether it’s calling rioters and looters “peaceful protesters” or donating money to pay their bail, the message they sent to the rioters was simple: You’re all good, we have your back.

This pro-political-violence attitude from Democrats precedes the BLM riots of 2020. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in 2019 that sometimes people have “no choice but to riot.” Nancy Pelosi literally called for violent uprisings against the Trump administration over child separation at the southern border. Countless liberals cheered when Madonna said at the Woman’s March in D.C. in 2016 that she thought about “blowing up the White House.”

The Democrats’ hatred of President Trump was so strong they literally they’ve romanticized and normalized political violence. They brought our country to this point, not Trump.

_____

