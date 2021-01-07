News & Politics

AOC in 2019: Marginalized People Have 'No Choice but to Riot', Refused to Condemn Antifa Violence

By Matt Margolis Jan 07, 2021 11:01 AM ET
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In an interview with New York’s Hot 97 in the summer of 2019 (a year before the George Floyd riots, I must point out) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued that “marginalized” communities have “no choice but to riot” in the face of injustice.

“I believe injustice is a threat to the safety of all people. Because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized…once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot,” she said, before explaining that she meant marginalized people worldwide, including the United States.

“And it doesn’t have to be that way. I’m not even talking about Palestinians. I’m talking about communities in poverty in the United States; I’m talking about Latin America; I’m talking about all over the world,” she said.

Not long after, she refused to condemn antifa’s armed attack on an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

Just over a month ago, AOC said that the “whole point of protesting” is to make people uncomfortable. “To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point,”

Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, romanticized and legitimized the BLM riots last summer, calling them “peaceful protests,” and only condemned the violence when it was politically necessary to do so. But there was universal condemnation by Republicans of the violence that occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday. The BLM riots caused as much as $2 billion in property damage and resulted in dozens of deaths, but Democrats didn’t want to offend their radical base, even though BLM rioters literally called for “burning the system down.”

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

