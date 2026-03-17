Afroman Trial Is the Free Speech Battle America Needs

The greatest free speech trial in America is happening in Adams County, Ohio, right now. Joseph “Afroman” Foreman, the prolific rapper who became famous when the song “Because I Got High” went viral, is currently sitting in the defendant's chair wearing a suit covered in American flags. It’s a thing of beauty and absurdity.

Advertisement

This is the most 'MURICA trial I've ever seen! #afroman pic.twitter.com/QsTPCMg9Rm — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 17, 2026

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In 2022, Adams County Sheriffs got a warrant based on a confidential informant’s accusation that Foreman had drugs, was involved in drug trafficking, and was perpetrating kidnappings. On that evidence alone, the word of one person no one will name, a warrant was obtained and officers broke Foreman’s gate, kicked in his door, confiscated cash out of his jacket pockets, terrified his wife and children, and found nothing illegal. During the raid, Foreman’s security cameras captured them digging through his things, damaging his home, and one (very overweight) officer eyeing his lemon poundcake on the counter.

Now here’s the part you won’t believe: The Adams County sheriff’s officers who raided Foreman’s house have sued him for defamation, false light, and emotional distress. Why, you may ask? (Don’t drink anything while reading this because I will not be responsible for your keyboard repairs.)

After the sheriff's office refused to repair the damage they caused or return the alleged $400 that was missing from the confiscated cash that was later returned, Foreman decided to do what he does: turn his life into a song. “Lemon Poundcake” was born. Folks, it’s a banger. It will have you laughing in seconds.

The best part of the song is this verse:

And cut him a slice (of what? Of what?)

He's a Adams County Sheriff

He's hungry and he's big as hell (mmm-hmm)

He was sniffing for weed

Then he smelled another smell (what was that?)

Mama's lemon pound cake

It tastes so nice

It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun

Advertisement

It should be noted that the "Lemon Poundcake" music video was played in court today after the plaintiff tried to keep it out of evidence in pre-trial hearings. It boggles the mind how they thought they could keep that from the jury when it’s the basis of the lawsuit. Foreman has made many music videos and songs about this case, including one called “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” that has these legendary lyrics:

Any kidnapping victims inside my suit pockets?

Are therе any kidnapping victims inside my suit pockets?

You crooked cops need to stop it

Thеre are no kidnapping victims in my suit pockets

Let me ask you another question

Is there a thousand pounds of weed in my suit pockets?

Is there a thousand pounds of weed in my suit pockets?

You crooked cops need to stop it

There's not a million pounds of weed in my suit pockets

The officers have alleged that Foreman’s videos and social media posts calling them names like “Officer Poundcake” and “KKKops,” suggesting that the female cop is a lesbian and telling jokes about her sexuality, calling one officer "Quasimoto," and speculating about who’s having sex with their wives is so crippling and harmful that they had to bring a lawsuit to stop the awful slander. The lawsuit is almost incomprehensible, and I don’t know how it made it past the motion to dismiss. Many of the original claims failed in the motion to dismiss, but the false light, invasion of privacy, and defamation claims remain and are currently on trial.

WARNING: LANGUAGE (but also very funny):

Advertisement

This s is the greatest trial on earth. We are watching this tomorrow morning. 😂 #afroman pic.twitter.com/eyxgvfKf5p — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 16, 2026

I will be keeping you updated on what happens in this case. This is an important one. When the police raid your home, they put your life at risk. They do not have a right not to be mocked for making stupid calls that could have cost a family their lives. Police should also be responsible for property damage they cause if no crime was committed and their warrant was based on a lie or false information.

The Adams County sheriffs who thought their lives were hell when they became known all over their county for their bad behavior are in for a rude awakening, now that the whole country gets to witness it. I’ll be going over trial day one at the link below.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Recommended: BODYCAM: 'MeToo' Accuser Raided

Sometimes off-beat, more conservative, always worth the read — support PJ Media by becoming a VIP. Right now, you can use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your new membership! Join us and take advantage of all the perks of the VIP lifestyle!