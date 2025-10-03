BODYCAM: 'MeToo' Accuser Raided

Whenever I write about the celebrity court cases I follow, inevitably, some of you readers here on PJM let me know you find it beneath you (I see you) in the comments section. Not all of you, of course, but enough that there are several comments on every article bemoaning the lack of importance of the topic with snotty remarks like, “He’s a celebrity. Who cares?” and other jabs to let everyone know you’re too good for this topic.

You’re focused on important things like the never-ending clown show in Washington, which, when you think about it, is celebrity entertainment if the celebrities were unattractive, overweight, overpaid bureaucrats. They even have the same amount of substance abuse and prostitution problems as Hollywood stars. The only difference is that no one wants to go to their orgies, which is probably why they have to enlist the services of guys like Jeffrey Epstein to procure unwilling participants..But for some reason, if my stories include a celebrity, even a minor one, some of you want to pretend it’s meaningless.

I’m not going to let you do that today. Unraveling in Maricopa County, Ariz., is one of the most important stories in the last decade of “MeToo” injustice, when false accusers destroyed lives without consequence. And just when it looked like false accusers were going to win it all, Johnny Depp won his defamation suit against Amber Heard that cracked the towers of power and rattled the foundation of the insidious ideology of “believe all women.” But the Laura Owens case in Maricopa County is the case that will light the fuse and obliterate the remains of the MeToo narrative.

Not only did her victim, Clayton Echard, former Bachelor star on ABC, win his case in family court against her, but the judge also referred Owens to the prosecutor for perjury, tampering with evidence, and fraud. Owens is facing seven felonies for pretending to be pregnant with twins and trying to destroy Echard’s reputation.

This is much more significant than a lot of you might believe. When conservatives say the law must be upheld to deter others from committing crimes, this is the case to champion! Hardly anyone is ever prosecuted for perjury, which is a mistake the judiciary makes that has led to wanton lying on the stand with no fear of reprisal. The Owens case is sending shockwaves through the narrative that perjury is no big deal. Owens is facing jail time, and so far, the prosecution has offered no plea. The trial is scheduled for this January, and Owens will have to answer for every lie and every piece of fabricated evidence she presented to the court and the media.

Women who have seen what is happening to Owens, including a pre-dawn raid on her home by an armed SWAT team, will think twice before playing dangerous games of deceit. This week, bodycam footage from the raid on Owens’ house has dropped, and you need to see it to appreciate it. This is the final boss of metoo accountability: armed SWAT dragging your parents out of bed at 6 am and rifling through your things should be the wake-up call every false accuser needs to stop doing what they’re doing. It’s also telling that Owens can be seen in the video not only having a tantrum like a toddler but also sticking to her lies and attempting to lie about the police hurting her. Luckily, it’s all on camera, and the police were protected against those lies.

One moment in particular struck me as Owens flips off the SWAT team, screams obscenities at them, and then yells in her mother’s face, “They’re acting like I murdered someone!” Laura Owens did commit several murders in a way. She murdered the reputations of at least three men in their prime years, taking out fraudulent restraining orders against them with faked allegations of domestic violence and impeded their ability to get the jobs they wanted, among other indignities. She drove several of them to dark places where they wondered if they should just end it all.

It is not a small thing to bear false witness against thy neighbor. It is a grave and outrageous offense, and it deserves a grave and harsh response. And that’s exactly what Laura Owens got. I congratulate the Maricopa County attorney’s office on this important arrest and prosecution. They’re determined to see it through, and for the first time in her life, Owens will get a consequence for her actions.

Also, on a parenting note, it’s sad that the state of Arizona had to step in and be the parent Owens needed to tell her “no” in a meaningful way. Her parents failed her by enabling and supporting her bad behavior and funding her litigious habits. Their consequence is having their worst moments broadcast to the nation.

