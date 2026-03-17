Cuban Chaos: What's Real and What's Speculation

We've reached the point where everyone and no one is an expert on what's happening in Cuba. I just watched this happen with Venezuela in the weeks leading up to Nicolás Maduro's arrest, and I'm not in the mood for a rerun, but here we are. It's quite painful to see people whom I would normally respect read off talking points from MSM "anonymous sources" as if they know them to be facts, especially when they haven't been paying attention to what's actually happening.

Advertisement

With that in mind, I'm going to lay out what we actually know and what's just speculation in Cuba from the last week or so.

Fact #1: Trump is still talking "takeover," but he hasn't confirmed any details.

Trump has been talking about taking over Cuba since January. He's let us know that Marco Rubio is largely handling it, and that's about the only thing he's confirmed. He keeps his responses to the media purposely vague, but many in the inner circle claim he has a plan. His most recent comments occurred in the Oval Office on Monday, where he said, "I do believe I'll have the honor of taking Cuba."

"Taking Cuba?" the reporter asked.

"Taking Cuba in some form... whether I free it, take it — I can do anything I want with it if you want to know the truth. They're a very weakened nation," Trump replied. "They were for a long time — very violent leaders. [Fidel] Castro was a very violent leader. His brother's a very violent leader — extremely violent. That's how they governed, they governed with violence."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he will have the "honor of TAKING CUBA"



"Whether I free it, TAKE IT — I can do anything I WANT with it!"



"They're a very weakened nation."



Sec. Marco Rubio has been working on Cuba behind the scenes as well



HERE WE GO! 🇺🇸🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/OQMjgQ3eYd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2026

And on Tuesday morning, Trump said, "Cuba right now is in very bad shape. They're talking to Marco, and we'll be doing something with Cuba very soon."

Advertisement

The Cuban people are demanding fundamental needs: basic services, sustenance, and freedom from tyranny. The Cuban regime must respect these fundamental rights. — Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (@WHAAsstSecty) March 17, 2026

Fact #2: Cuba is still in the dark.

As I reported on Monday, Cuba's National Electric System (SEN) suffered a total collapse, leaving almost the entire island without power. Blackouts are the norm in Cuba, but this one is, by far, the worst it's seen in a long time. Hospitals are running on generators, people have no running water, and food is spoiling.

Another significant problem is that people are finding it more difficult to communicate their situation to the outside world. They have no internet and can't charge their phones, which I'm sure is just fine with the regime. Some have called on Elon Musk to offer Starlink as a solution, but Musk himself has confirmed that Starlink is technically available in Cuba. The problem is that the regime considers it illegal interference, and it can't be sold or distributed.

The regime blames the U.S. for blocking oil, but the fact is that this isn't just about a lack of oil. The energy infrastructure has been neglected for years and is crumbling as fast as the regime itself. As of Tuesday, some power has been restored, but it's slow going, and most of the country remains in the dark. The U.S. Embassy warns that there is no timetable for restoration.

Advertisement

Fact #3: Monday night was night 11 of protests.

I've been covering the protests that have erupted throughout Havana and numerous other towns for the past week and a half. The highlight was the burning of a Communist Party headquarters over the weekend. The regime has treated these protests as "understandable," given the lack of power, but the reality is that these people are not marching and demanding power restoration. They're demanding the end of communist rule, hoping for the downfall of the regime, and begging for Trump's help.

The Cuban people are demanding fundamental needs: basic services, sustenance, and freedom from tyranny. The Cuban regime must respect these fundamental rights. — Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (@WHAAsstSecty) March 17, 2026

Monday was night 11, and it was a bit quieter compared to previous nights. One reason for this is a significant increase in police presence and intimidation in some areas.

Wait until you find out what the Cuban government has been doing to the people of Cuba. https://t.co/DRglbVRvKy — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) March 17, 2026

Fast #4: The Cuban regime is nervous and showing signs of desperation.

Last week, the Castros' little pet, "president" Miguel Díaz-Canel, went live on state TV and nervously confirmed that Cuba is negotiating with the United States. He made it sound like these were just two sovereign nations on even footing, making some deals. But the reality is that the regime has seen what Trump has done in Venezuela and Iran, and it's watched Trump cut off the oil supply from everyone from Russia to Mexico, and it has no idea what he'll do next.

Advertisement

On Monday evening, Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga — don't let the name fool you; he, too, is a Castro (I believe he's the grandson of Fidel and Raúl's older sister, Angela) — gave an interview to NBC News confirming some economic reforms in the country that would see to it that "Cuban nationals living abroad in places such as Miami will be allowed to invest in the private sector and own businesses in their homeland." As if this will save the regime...

To be honest, I don't think that the Cuban diaspora in the United States is interested in anything but regime change.

I don’t think the anti Trump propaganda is reaching the Latinos in Miami because this was a club in little Havana last night 💃🏻



🎶 Por eso voté por Donald Trump 🎶 pic.twitter.com/m5yrAmHtuR — Mostly Peaceful Latinas (@mplpodcast305) March 15, 2026

Note: "Por eso voté por Donald Trump" means "That's why I voted for Donald Trump."

This is New Jersey, people honking in cars, waving the Cuban flag and the American flag, waiting for a free Cuba.🇨🇺🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/qVe6cqJgCl — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) March 16, 2026

Cubans in Miami supporting President Trump, celebrating the fall of Khamenei and asking that Diaz-Canel be the next pic.twitter.com/z1hLQkroMY — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) March 1, 2026

He says everything from small business investments to larger investments in infrastructure are welcome, but he also says Trump's oil "blockade" is hampering efforts. For what it's worth, the Soviet Union did the same thing just before it fell, but the MSM is treating it like it's some sort of major power move when it's basically just floundering.

Advertisement

This weird NBC report on the proposed "Cubastroika' is remarkable for its many omissions. Nowhere to be found within are the following words: Castro, communism, socialism, regime, protests, Communist Party, dictator, dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/4d9SSfDimx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 17, 2026

Fact #5: The MSM and its anonymous sources don't know any more than you or I do.

Last week, I mentioned that the USA Today, via unnamed sources, claimed that the Trump administration had some kind of economic sweetheart deal with Cuba in the works that would lead to eased sanctions and the Castros remaining in power with protection if they complied. I thought that sounded like absolute garbage, and several members of Congress backed up the idea that it was just some kind of MSM fantasy.

Now, the New York Times has come out with another "anonymous sources" article stating that the Trump administration is saying that the only way anything can move forward is for Díaz-Canel to step aside, which still implies leaving the Castros in power.

The Florida Republican members of Congress with Cuban ties — Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar, and Carlos Giménez, along with numerous human rights organizations — have come out swinging against any sort of deal that would leave the Castros and their GAESA apparatus in place, and understandably so. If Trump and Rubio really want a free Cuba, the whole system must be wiped out, and I think they know that.

Advertisement

"Best case scenario is the regime goes, that we have political change, that we have a transition to democracy, and with that will come the economic change that is necessary in Cuba," Giménez told CNN. "I would not start with economic change."

The Clock is Ticking ⏳

The regime is at its weakest point in 65 years, and I’m making it clear: we are approaching Cuba’s "Berlin Wall" moment. 🔨



No more financial lifelines, no more excuses. The next few months are about maximum pressure and a clear path to Patria y Vida. pic.twitter.com/WPyxQKHlZL — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 17, 2026

Actually, as I'm writing this, Rubio is in the Oval Office saying that the "people in charge" don't know how to fix the mess that is Cuba, so "they have to get new people in charge." That tells me more than any poorly sourced New York Times article.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA



El secretario de Estado, Marco Rubio, dice que no basta con los cambios cosméticos anunciados por la dictadura de Cuba, dice que hay que poner NUEVAS PERSONAS A CARGO. pic.twitter.com/3ZW4s9NeKT — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) March 17, 2026

Anyway, I've seen people quoting these MSM headlines as facts over the past few days, but nine times out of 10, these anonymous sources are just people trying to make themselves seem important, or they're people with an agenda. Until Trump or Rubio confirms anything, remain skeptical of every headline you see, even if you see people in conservative media who are playing armchair Cuba expert, repeating it as if it's gospel. Unfortunately, that's just the season we're in.

Advertisement

This me reading/listening to smart people, who suddenly fancy themselves experts on Cuba and Venezuela, cite talking points from the NYT's anonymous sources as facts. https://t.co/jptjKDECy5 — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) March 17, 2026

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you!