Vernon Jones: 'Antifa Are Burning Black Businesses... and Nobody Holds Joe Biden Accountable'

On Friday, three prominent black supporters of President Donald Trump condemned Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s record on the black community in a press call. Trump campaign Senior Advisor Katrina Pierson, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D), and former NFL player Herschel Walker each claimed that Donald Trump “has done more for us in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years in public service.”

Toward the end of the call, Jones condemned Biden for refusing to condemn antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters and slammed the media for not asking Biden about them.

“Antifa are burning black businesses… and nobody holds Joe Biden accountable for that,” Jones declared. He lamented that “more black lives have been killed as the result of these riots and looting and shooting” than from police shootings of unarmed black men “but no one asks him about that.”

Instead, “the liberal media was calling it ‘peaceful protest.'” Jones called this a “black eye on journalism.”

Indeed, the destructive George Floyd riots have disproportionately damaged black communities in Kenosha, Wisc., Minneapolis, and Chicago. The riots destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. At least 26 Americans have died in the riots, most of them black.

While Biden condemned the arson and looting early on and more recently, he remained silent for months. He singled out “right-wing militias” but never condemned antifa or Black Lives Matter agitators.

Earlier on the call, Pierson praised Trump’s efforts on school choice and his Platinum Plan for Black America. Walker listed the president’s achievements for the black community: historically low unemployment for African Americans, the First Step Act, opportunity zones, and more.

“Joe Biden and the liberal party do not give a damn about black people,” Jones argued. “Donald Trump showed them what it was like to earn the black vote. Joe Biden has a record of failure and Donald J. Trump has a record of success.”

“Let me be clear about one thing: Joe Biden actually believes that because me and millions of other blacks across the country… if we do not vote for him, we are not black. Well, I am black. But again, I ain’t voting for Joe Biden,” Jones declared.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.