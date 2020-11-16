Joe Biden Refuses to Condemn Antifa and BLM for Attacking Trump Supporters

On Saturday, many thousands of President Trump’s supporters came to Washington, D.C.

But Joe Biden, who fancies himself the president-elect who will “heal” this nation, was M.I.A. after antifa and BLM attacked peaceful “Million MAGA March” ralliers.

Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

A older Trump supporter on a bicycle was knocked down and had liquid dumped on him by BLM-antifa rioters in DC. pic.twitter.com/juPwidaO8y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

And no Democrats condemned the violence, not even Joe Biden.

“Today, one week after Biden called for unity and his supporters took to the streets to celebrate his media-projected win, Trump supporters were attacked in our nation’s capital by far-left protesters and Antifa,” noted Breitbart contributor Kyle Morris. “Not one Democrat member of Congress has denounced today’s violence.”

Today, one week after Biden called for unity and his supporters took to the streets to celebrate his media-projected win, Trump supporters were attacked in our nation’s capital by far-left protesters and Antifa. Not one Democrat member of Congress has denounced today’s violence. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 15, 2020

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy tweeting a video showing a Trump-supporting family being harassed by antifa.

Sad, but a valuable lesson in socialism for those kids. The next lesson will be tomorrow when their parents show how the #fakenews media refuses to cover the violent, vile unAmerican actions of the Biden voters today.

Remember, are your kids 1st & most important teacher! https://t.co/iGYtnX0iLF — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) November 15, 2020

Former acting DNI Ric Grenell not only called out BLM and antifa for their role in assaulting peaceful Trump supporters, but also Biden’s lack of condemnation of the violence.

This is BLM and Antifa. And they are @JoeBiden supporters. Biden hasn’t condemned them – look at the videos. https://t.co/Tyy7oQLRPl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 15, 2020

“I’m sure Biden will denounce this when all the press ask [sic] him about it,” said Dana Loesch on Twitter.

The Trump campaign also called on Joe Biden to condemn the violence.

“It’s egregious to see that kind of violence break out against really peaceful individuals who were in D.C. to show support for President Trump,” Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine said Monday morning on Fox Business. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time this kind of violent attack has happened against Trump supporters. I remember back in New Hampshire in the primaries when a 16-year-old boy was punched in the face for standing there wearing a MAGA hat.”

Joe Biden finally spoke out on the matter via a spokesman, saying that the former vice president “continues to denounce all acts of violence.”

The spokesman, Andrew Bates, did not name antifa or Black Lives Matter, the two groups behind the violence.

Does Joe Biden think that he can get away with not specifically condemning the groups responsible for the violence? Joe Biden needs to man up and condemn them specifically.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis