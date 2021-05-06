WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wishes Biden Maybe Didn't Talk So Much

Have you ever noticed that Joe Biden only says stupid stuff when he opens his mouth? When he keeps his pie-hole shut, he’s fine. He just shuffles around like a 137-year-old man, and his handlers pretend he knows who and where he is, and it’s all good. He doesn’t need to worry because he’s got 95% of the press there to cover for him and promote his agenda, even when he’s in one of his fugue states. But whenever Joe starts flapping his yap, every single time all sorts of crazy, moronic garbage comes out. More than the last guy spewed, even. Joe might be the dumbest president we’ve ever had, and sometimes I actually feel bad for the people whose job it is to clean up after the messes he makes every time he tries to express one of his increasingly erratic thoughts. Then I remember how much money those guys make when they leave the White House for the land of cable news and ghostwritten books and speaker’s fees, and the feeling goes away.

Now, I don’t remember a White House press secretary ever saying what you’re about to hear, but I can’t say I disagree with it. I’d feel the same way if that were my job. Brandon Gillespie, Fox News:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted in a CNN podcast published Thursday that President Joe Biden taking impromptu questions from reporters “is not something we recommend.” Psaki made the admission while being interviewed by CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod on his podcast “The Axe Files,” and claimed that she, at times, even tells Biden to not take questions from reporters… “That is not something we recommend. In fact, a lot of times we say ‘don’t take questions’… But he’s going to do what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States.”

Listen for yourself:

Jen Psaki @PressSec says that she tells President Biden to not take questions when speaking to reporters pic.twitter.com/9lwYFWRBYm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2021

Now, let’s take a moment to imagine what would happen if a Trump press secretary had said he shouldn’t talk to the press. Just imagine the uproar. I think it might sound a little bit like… this.

And that’s just Brian Stelter.

Let Joe talk all he wants, I say. Let him keep spittin’ out gems like this:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: "We can't deny it, there is a real change in the weather. And if we go 1.5 degrees warmer, we’re gonna be in real trouble—the point of no return.” pic.twitter.com/b5fijTLVe0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2021

Well, maybe he’s a King of the Hill fan:

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it more than once: Liberals want conservatives to shut up, and conservatives want liberals to keep talking. Keep telling us what’s on your mind, Joe. Well, I say “mind,” but…