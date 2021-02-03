Let's 'Circle Back' To Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Homophobic Tweet

In today’s woke climate, the mere allegation of racism or homophobia can get you canceled. And when some old tweets from Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki recently resurfaced, one stuck out to me as particularly problematic and worthy of examination. See, in one of those resurfaced tweets, Psaki referred to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as “Lady G” when he was questioning Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Trump-Russia hoax last summer.

“Only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero),” Psaki wrote.

What did she mean by “#LadyG”? It’s an abbreviation of #LadyGraham, a hashtag that went viral on social a few months earlier when a gay adult film star Sean Harding claimed that “Lady Graham” is the Senator’s nickname among male sex workers. “Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office?” Harding claimed on Twitter.

Lindsey Graham is a 65-year-old bachelor, and there have long been rumors about his sexuality, but he has never publicly come out. The rumor Harding started remains unsubstantiated.

But the real issue with Psaki’s tweet is her implication that Graham is homosexual is being used to mock him. Why allude to the rumor during questioning about the Trump-Russia hoax? In this context, there was no need to even imply anything about his sexuality.

In 2014, the Anti-Defamation League slammed Joan Rivers after she joked that Barack Obama was gay and that Michelle Obama was transgender, calling the remarks “vulgar and hideous.” Is there really much difference between Rivers’ joke and Psaki’s tweet? I don’t think so. In fact, rumors that Michelle Obama is transgender were dubbed transphobic by the gay news site Pink News. So, by that standard, Psaki’s tweet was homophobic.

So perhaps Jen Psaki needs to be called out for her tweet, which is less than a year old. Can we get the Anti-Defamation League to comment? Will Pink News give us their thoughts. Perhaps we should ask Psaki herself to condemn the tweet, though, I’m sure if asked about it, she’ll have to circle back to the question.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.