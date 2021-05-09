Canadian Pastor Swarmed and Arrested by 'SWAT' Team for 'Inciting' People to Attend Church

The last time we saw Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski he was seen on video chasing cops out of his church and calling them Nazis. They were there to inspect his church for too many parishioners on Good Friday.

Vee haf rools fo covet, Pastor Pawlowski.

On Saturday, the cops came back for Pawlowski, but they’d learned their lesson and didn’t come to his church. He might chase them out again and hurl truth bombs about the police state again.

Ezra Levant of Rebel News reported that the police hunted down Pawlowski on a highway, pulled him over, and dragged him off.

A heavily-armed SWAT team just took down a Christian pastor heading home from church. Police say he’s charged with “inciting” people to go to church. This is the second pastor jailed this year. We’re crowdfunding his lawyers at http://SaveArtur.com

Rebel News reports that Canadian Broadcasting apparently was tipped off about the bust and a photographer, with a very shaky hand, got video of the pastor being arrested.

The CBC photographer gloried in the bust of the pastor, hogtied and carried off by the heavily armed police. Except it wasn’t the pastor in this photo. It pictured his brother.

The reporter wrote on his Twitter account that “being a jerk has its consequences. He doesn’t seem to be laughing now.”

He later deleted his tweeted photo.

This is the image of the day. Pastor Artur Pawlowski being arrested today in Calgary. Being a jerk has its consequences. He doesn’t seem to be laughing now. I bet he’s yelling #GETMEOUT. Next up, KJJ when he goes to the remand to protest. #yyc #ahs #pastorarrest #COVID19AB #ableg pic.twitter.com/czhqNDML18 — Rod Maldaner (@rodmaldaner) May 8, 2021

Earlier today, police arrested two organizers of a church service who were in violation of a new court order obtained by Alberta Health Services in relation to mandatory compliance of public health orders for gatherings. https://t.co/0JoiEoh7Tv — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 8, 2021

Police have been cracking down on people who are not wearing masks outside, as well. Mass protests have ended up with people being arrested.

Just like previous weeks, Quebec City Police continued to arrest and jail protesters for not wearing masks. It's common practice to jail protesters overnight or until the protest is over for not masking up. Credit: Alexa @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/QAB0rB5x6w — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) May 9, 2021

The pastor, who has fought against the coronavirus closures of churches in Canada, was hauled off “like he’s a terrorist,” according to Rebel News.

They hunted him down like he’s a terrorist. Police cars swarmed him as he drove home from his church. They ordered him out of his car and made him kneel down on a busy highway. Heavily-armed SWAT police arrested him. But he’s not a terrorist. He’s Artur Pawlowski, a Christian pastor. And he’s now in jail.

Pawlowski wondered when the police would come for him.

He produced a video in advance to release in case.

If you’re watching this video it means they have successfully arrested me and I am in jail. If you would like to support me and support Rebel News and their legal team that is trying their best to get me out of this trouble please go to SaveArtur.com. … Help me, help my family, help my wife and my children to get me out of this horrible, illegal situation.

Pawlowski was driving home from his Saturday church service when the police arrested him “proactively” for breaking a “new court order” issued two days before.

Earlier today, police arrested an organizer of a church service who was in violation of a new court order obtained by Alberta Health Services (AHS) in relation to mandatory compliance of public health orders for gatherings. On Thursday, May 6, 2021, AHS obtained a Court of Queen’s Bench Order that applies to gatherings including protests, demonstrations and rallies. This order imposes new restrictions on organizers of protests and demonstrations requiring compliance with public health orders including masking, physical distancing and attendance limits. Earlier this morning, CPS lawfully enforced this order by proactively serving an organizer of a church service with the court order in an effort to ensure that citizens attending the Saturday service were abiding by the current COVID-19 public health orders. The order was served prior to the church service, and CPS did not enter the church during the service.

The pastor was arrested for “inciting” a church service.

The service organizer acknowledged the injunction, but chose to ignore requirements for social distancing, mask wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees, and continued with the event. As a result, Artur Pawlowski and Dawid Pawlowski have both been arrested and charged with organizing an illegal in-person gathering, including requesting, inciting or inviting others to attend an illegal public gathering, promoting and attending an illegal public gathering.

The police press release explained that they understand the “people’s desire to participate in faith-based gatherings as well as the right to protest… however, we all must comply with public health orders to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Translation: Church doesn’t contribute to your well-being. We know better than you.

Canadian attorney David Freiheit, who is a popular YouTuber called “Viva Frei,” summed up the tone in his country right now.

This is the new Canada. Pastors being arrested in the streets. Totalitarian regimes would be jealous. I would say “shame on you” @jkenney @JustinTrudeau. But you can’t feel shame if you have no pride. #ThisIsCANADA #TheNewCANADA #OhCanada #MeanwhileInCanada pic.twitter.com/mVstyueKtF — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 9, 2021

He wrote the tweet to Canadian leaders: “This is the new Canada. Pastors being arrested in the streets. Totalitarian regimes would be jealous. I would say ‘shame on you.’ But you can’t feel shame if you have no pride.”

Seems about right.