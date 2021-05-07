WOAH: Biden's DOJ Moves to Interfere the Maricopa County Election Audit

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is trying to stop the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to a report from the Washington Post.

In a letter to the president of the Arizona State Senate, Pamela S. Karlan, the head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, suggested that the recount is illegal.

“We have a concern that Maricopa County election records, which are required by federal law to be retained and preserved, are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss,” Karlan wrote.

The Maricopa County Audit’s official Twitter account called the claims baseless.

AZ @SecretaryHobbs continues to make baseless claimes about this forensic audit but has never led an election audit in her entire career. The audit continues! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 5, 2021

Karlan also asked whether a plan by the private contractor hired to run the audit to interview voters to verify whether they cast ballots in the election as indicated by county records could “violate” federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation.