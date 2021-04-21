The Morning Briefing: Chauvin Guilty but Unhinged Leftists Still Complain

Top O’ the Briefing

Chauvin Verdict Predictably Leaves Commies Still Miserable and Whining

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m wearing my festive power cummerbund right now.

I’m binge-watching Criminal Minds while I work because it’s cheerier than the day-to-day news in America. I’m only on season five so Netflix should be able to get me through the next few months of mostly peaceful unrest. As I lamented on Twitter last night, I’ve almost run out of true crime serial killer fare on my many streaming services.

Never tell me I don’t know struggle.

Another chapter closed in the tragic George Floyd saga yesterday but I think we all know that it won’t be the final chapter. This is going to be an American societal horror version of Proust’s In Search of Lost Time and we’re only about one-third of the way through the first of the seven books.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges that he faced. I think most people were certain that the second-degree manslaughter charge would stick. Some may have been surprised that he was so quickly convicted on the other two counts. As Victoria wrote, there will almost certainly be an appeal. And as the judge who presided over the trial mentioned yesterday, Maxine Waters may have given Chauvin some fodder for that.

This was the best possible outcome for all of the people who couldn’t wait to get in front of cameras and demand that justice be done. Our idiot fake president even put down his crayons long enough to tell the nation that he was “praying” for this to happen.

So this verdict was being celebrated by those who insisted that this was about justice for George Floyd, right?

Nah, the leftist perma-victim crowd never stops whining.

It took mere minutes before a lot of the usual suspects hit social media to start the complaining.

On of the first ones to weigh in was the man who is in charge of justice in the state of Minnesota:

Helpful rhetoric from Minnesota's chief law enforcement officer. https://t.co/FlveqPkVpI — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 20, 2021

In a rush to be even less helpful, America’s Dumbest Bartender opened her mouth even bigger, which was covered over at Townhall:

AOC tells her supporters the Chauvin verdict is not enough “This is not justice… frankly, I don’t even think we call it full accountability” pic.twitter.com/BOlhWtDjGU — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 20, 2021

And on it went.

One of the MSNBC empty talking heads went so far as to say he was “furious” about the verdict:

MSNBC's Jason Johnson is FURIOUS with the verdict, calling it "a cultural make-up call": "I'm not happy. I'm not pleased. I don't have any sense of satisfaction. I don't think this is the system working…This is the justice system trying to say, hey, this is one bad apple." pic.twitter.com/W3JLcujpfd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2021

Oh.

These reactions shouldn’t surprise anyone. Leftists are inherently miserable people. They really aren’t interested in justice. They want reasons to be angrier and they are pathologically devoted to trying to make everyone else as miserable as they are.

And no, unhinged trolls, this isn’t me saying that I think Chauvin should have been acquitted. I thought the manslaughter charge was legit. I also thought that there was undue pressure on the jurors from people like Maxine Waters. Both opinions can exist in the same person. I don’t believe for a moment that the jurors were completely shielded from outside news. Not in the information age.

Another reason for the dissatisfaction is that an integral component of the leftist rage mob’s plan to remake the United States of America into a Third World communist hellhole is to keep the “systemic racism” false narrative rolling along. Being pleased with this verdict wouldn’t help that at all. Predictably, Drooling Joe’s puppet masters pulled the moron’s strings and made him play along.

The end game for the Left right now isn’t to make America change, it’s to make it cease to exist. There is no level of legal justice or capitulation that will satisfy them. This isn’t going to end until we have some adults in charge again. And that may never happen if they have their way with anti-American initiatives like HR 1.

The one thing that we can count on is that, no matter how all of this turns out, AOC’s gaping maw will not have closed during any of it.

LOL Oops

Pat Sajak accidentally solves 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle during show. No one caught it. https://t.co/toCgiiiGef — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 21, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Security cameras caught something pretty amazing. We don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/kLnRmZ4xDk — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 20, 2021

PJ Media

The Verdict Is in on Derek Chauvin. An Appeal Is Sure to Follow.

[VIDEO] Joe Biden Reacts to Chauvin Verdict and Describes a World That Doesn’t Exist – Except Where Democrats Rule

Nancy Pelosi Celebrates Chauvin Guilty Verdict by Thanking George Floyd for Dying

Excellent. WATCH: Arizona Gov. Ducey Declares Border Emergency Because Biden Won’t

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #190: Who Hates America More, Protestors in Iran or Minnesota?

No, the New Florida Riot Law Does Not Say You Can Mow Down Protestors With Your Car

EXCLUSIVE: Is the Woke Head of ‘Human Capital’ at the Veterans Health Administration Guilty of Résumé Fraud?

Most won’t now. New Dispatch From The Brady White Files: Why Risk Your Life if You’re A Cop?

Democrat Disarray: Moderate Democrats Are Mad at Maxine Waters as They Worry About 2022

Burgess Owens Eviscerates Democrats’ ‘Jim Crow’ Narrative on Election Integrity

Trump Is ‘All in’ For 2022, Teases a 2024 Presidential Run

Islamic State Executes Another Coptic Christian in New Video

Top-Ten Hit Singer SZA Claims She Stopped Wearing Hijab After 9/11: ‘I Was So Scared’

It’s fun when they eat their own. Atheist Group Excommunicates Richard Dawkins for Transgender Heresy

Townhall Mothership

Fox News’ Gutfeld: Chauvin Verdict Was Extortion by the Left-Wing Mob

Still evil. Mad Maxine Survives Censure Push…For Now

Trump Reminds Americans Why He Put a Limit on Refugees

Neither is capable of telling the truth. Warnock, Abrams Spread More Lies About Georgia Voting Bill During Senate Hearing

Kira: Don’t Forget: Democrats Crushed a Senate Police Reform Bill Because They Didn’t Like the Black Man Proposing It

Critic Calls on Kids Cartoon About Canines to Include Disabled Characters and ‘Dogs of Color’

Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Is More Harm Than Help To Seniors

Anti-Defamation League CEO Tries to Get Ads Pulled From Tucker Carlson’s Show but It Backfires Beautifully

Chicago Mayor Demands Federal Gun Control For Her Failures

Columnist Accidently Reminds Us How Important Filibuster Is To Gun Rights

Cam & Co. Is The Supreme Court A Lost Cause?

There’s An Anti-Gun Witch Hunt Underway In Massachusetts

These psychos just want to control you forever. Just stay home: U.S. puts 80% of the world on Do Not Travel list

Aaron Blake’s take on ‘whataboutism’ leaves a lot to be desired

Politico: Did Trump blow his shot at a “vaccination legacy”?

#OldSchool. Death row inmate seeks firing squad

Norfolk Police Department fires officer who was outed for donating $25 to defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse

NAILED IT: Catturd™ uses Jake Tapper’s Jan 8 tweet about Brian Sicknick’s ‘murder’ to BLAST Jack and Twitter

Shock: Former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president described Black Lives Matter co-founder as ‘a self-proclaimed trained Marxist’

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 117: Jesse Kelly’s Hopeful Message on Cultural Guerilla Warfare

Thank God DeSantis Is Fighting: Why the COVID Ban on Cruises Is Personal For My Family

American Cities Are Preparing for the Worst with Chauvin Verdict

GOLD Disaster-in-Chief: Joe Biden Has No Clue What He’s Doing

GOLD Ouch: Nonpartisan Nonprofit Delivers Bad News to Democrats About Georgia’s Voter ID Law

GOLD ‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: Maxine Waters Is the Worst Person in the Universe

Around the Interwebz

It has been disappointing lately. Netflix subscriber growth is stalling as it runs low on hits

Chad’s President Idriss Déby dies after clashes with rebels

Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, says she was forced off the team for not kneeling before game

Netflix To Spend $17B On Content In 2021

20 Amazing Historical Discoveries in the Last 20 Years

Reduct This

CDC Announces It’s Safe to Start Texting ‘Hey, How’ve You Been?!’ to Your Friend With a Pool: https://t.co/bOpJSw6QtC pic.twitter.com/lbwOlWDBrN — Reductress (@Reductress) April 19, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Random

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

LOL…this song might resonate with me a little more than when I first heard it sixteen years ago.

I was thinking of having a meaningful conversation then people showed up.