Trump Is 'All in' For 2022, Teases a 2024 Presidential Run

Former President Donald Trump discussed his plans to help the Republican Party take back the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in 2022 in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday. Hannity repeatedly pressed Trump on whether or not he would run for president in 2024, and the former president addressed that question briefly, but he kept his laser-focus on taking back Congress next year.

“We are going to help with the House. I think we have a really good chance,” Trump said, pivoting to 2022 even though Hannity had asked him about 2024. “I’m working with everybody, including Kevin McCarthy, on taking back the House. I think we have a really good chance in doing it.”

While the former president admitted that “the Senate’s going to be a little bit tougher,” he still expressed optimism about the GOP’s chances to retake the Senate.

Hannity asked if Trump plans to campaign in person for Republicans in 2022.

“If they need a rally, we’ll do a rally. We’ll do calls, we’ll do all sorts of things,” the former president said. “We’re all in.”

Trump predicted victories in Alabama, where he has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), in Wisconsin with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), and elsewhere.

“Almost everybody I endorse wins,” Trump declared. He mentioned the special election for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district, in which he endorsed Julia Letlow, the widow of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died from a heart attack while getting treated for COVID-19 last December.

The former president also bragged about his record, citing his historic tax cuts, his work cutting the red tape of regulations, and securing Right to Try. “We had the greatest economy in history of the world,” he said.

Now that President Joe Biden and his Democratic Congress are pushing new taxes, new regulations, restrictions on gun ownership, and more, Trump said he enjoys “more popularity now” than he did before the 2020 election. “If they add all these regulations back, the jobs are going to be gone, your energy independence is going to be gone,” he warned. He also slammed Biden for the border crisis.

Hannity peppered the former president with one question, “Are you running again in 2024?” Trump first responded by focusing on GOP gains in 2022, then he said, “It’s a long time” between 2021 and the 2024 election.

Finally, Trump addressed the question head-on.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to talk about it yet,” he said.

Many Republicans appear to be eyeing a 2024 presidential run, including Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, among others. If Trump does run again, he would almost certainly edge out any competition.