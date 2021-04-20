Top-Ten Hit Singer SZA Claims She Stopped Wearing Hijab After 9/11: 'I Was So Scared'

Here again we see it: when non-Muslims attack Muslims, Muslims are the victims. And when Muslims attack non-Muslims, Muslims are the victims. In an interview with Muslim Girl, the popular singer SZA, whose song “Good Days” recently reached number ten on the Billboard Hot 100, claimed that as a young Muslim girl, “I stopped covering after 9/11 because I was so scared.” Scared of what? Those racist, redneck, “Islamophobic” yahoos of leftist media myth, of course.

SZA explained: “For me, Islamophobia really kicked in fresh after 9/11. I am from a small suburban town where people have good intentions, but they’re inherently may be closed-minded, and it’s not their fault.”

How magnanimous of her. But that generosity of spirit doesn’t change the fact that the claim that hijab-wearing women had anything to be scared about in the United States after 9/11 is a propaganda fiction. The reality is that many of the most celebrated of the cases claiming the harassment of women and girls wearing hijab turned out to have been faked by the victims themselves. In one such incident, an eleven-year-old girl in Toronto made international headlines with her claim that a man had followed her and cut her hijab with scissors. After an investigation, police concluded that the attack never happened.

Likewise, Yasmin Seweid, a Muslim teen who claimed in December 2016 that Trump supporters on a New York subway tore off her hijab and no one in the packed subway car helped her. She, too, gained international media attention, and she, too, made up the whole thing. Shortly before that, a hijab-wearing Muslim student at San Diego State University also falsely claimed that she was assaulted by Trump supporters. In July 2017, a Muslim in Britain falsely claimed that a man had pulled off her hijab in a “race hate attack.”

In November 2016, a University of Michigan Muslim student claimed she was “accosted by a white man who told her to remove her hijab or he would set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter.” She also fabricated the whole event. And there are many others of this kind.

SZA also says nothing about the fact that the hijab symbolizes the subjugation of women in Islam. Women are required to wear the hijab according to Islamic law because it is their responsibility to remove temptation from men. If men are tempted anyway and they end up being sexually assaulted or raped, it’s their fault. Because the hijab is an important part of a woman’s responsibility under Sharia, many women have been brutalized and even killed for not wearing it. Aqsa Parvez’s Muslim father choked her to death with her hijab after she refused to wear it. Amina Muse Ali was a Christian woman in Somalia whom Muslims murdered because she wasn’t wearing a hijab. 40 women were murdered in Iraq in 2007 for not wearing the hijab.

Alya Al-Safar’s Muslim cousin threatened to kill her and harm her family because she stopped wearing the hijab in Britain. Amira Osman Hamid faced whipping in Sudan for refusing to wear the hijab. An Egyptian girl, also named Amira, committed suicide after being brutalized by her family for refusing to wear the hijab. Muslim and non-Muslim teachers at the Islamic College of South Australia were told they had to wear the hijab or be fired. Women in Chechnya were police shot with paintballs because they weren’t wearing hijab. Other women in Chechnya were threatened by men with automatic rifles for not wearing hijab.

Elementary school teachers in Tunisia were threatened with death for not wearing hijab. Syrian schoolgirls were forbidden to go to school unless they wore hijab. Women in Gaza were forced by Hamas to wear hijab. Women in London were threatened with murder by Muslim thugs if they didn’t wear hijab. An anonymous young Muslim woman doffed her hijab outside her home and started living a double life in fear of her parents. Fifteen girls in Saudi Arabia were killed when the religious police wouldn’t let them leave their burning school building because they had taken off their hijabs in their all-female environment. A girl in Italy had her head shaved by her mother for not wearing hijab.

Other women and girls have been killed or threatened, or live in fear for daring not to wear the hijab. Women in Iran a few years ago protested against the Islamic regime by daring to take off their hijabs, despite the fact that they faced heavy prison sentences for doing so.

But where is the interview with SZA about the many victims of hijab? Who is standing with them? No one, of course. They don’t fit the narrative.