Scott Jennings Drops a Voting Rights Truth Bomb on Democrat Strategist

Scott Jennings delivered a brutal history lesson to Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross on CNN's The Source Thursday night, exposing her stunning ignorance about which party actually fought for civil rights in America.

The fiery exchange began when Jennings called out Democrats for their ruthless political tactics. "Make no mistake. Gerrymandering is a Democratic skill set. Republicans are still pikers when it comes to this," Jennings said. "But I got to tell you, what you heard tonight is what they're going to do. They're ruthless. Democrats have shut down the government. They've told the military to stop following orders. They're trying to redraw maps. This is the future with Democrats, a ruthless kind of politics, and Republicans better wake up to it."

Cross responded with emotional appeals rather than facts. "I was born black. I'll be black all my life. I don't want to hear anybody say that the Republican Party has not gone out of its way to keep people who look like me away from the ballot box, because it's painfully untrue. It is something that's been charged in the courts time after time, decade after decade," Cross claimed, pointing to southern states.

Jennings wasn't having it. "Where? How? Where and how?" he pressed.

Cross had no response because she had no evidence to support her claims.

Things got really awkward when Cross veered off into rambling about Trump and Venezuela before Jennings brought the discussion back to reality with three devastating points. "Number one, has anyone ever personally tried to stop you from voting? Answer, no. Number two, there are no illegal orders.”

Jennings continued, “Number three, in this country, I hate to — I hate to remind you of our history, but it was the Democratic Party that tried and tried and tried to suppress black votes in this country, not the Republican Party."

Cross's response proved she desperately needs to crack open a history book. She actually claimed that "when the Jim Crow laws were eroded, they were eroded by the Democratic Party, not by Republicans who tried to hoist them up and try to continually reenter Jim Crow in the modern era."

This, of course, is patently false. The end of Jim Crow laws came with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. These laws outlawed racial discrimination in public life and ended the legal foundation of Jim Crow across the South. It was southern Democrats who fought hard to preserve Jim Crow, while Republicans and non-southern Democrats voted to pass those laws. In fact, a higher percentage of Republicans in both the House and Senate voted for the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.

That's when Jennings dropped the hammer. "I think you need to reread your civil rights history. The Democratic Party doesn't have a clean record on this," he said, putting it mildly.

🚨 WOW! Mic drop moment from Scott Jennings after liberal claims on CNN Republicans try to STOP black people from voting 🫳🎤pic.twitter.com/zQvAWvgMFp



“Number one, has anyone ever personally tried to stop you from voting? Answer…no.”



“In this country, I hate to remind you of our… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

The Democrats were the party of slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow. Republicans fought to end slavery and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against fierce Democratic opposition.

