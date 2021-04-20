The Kruiser Kabana Episode 117: Jesse Kelly's Hopeful Message on Cultural Guerilla Warfare

Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Podcast

This one is a little confusing if you didn’t listen to last week’s episodes. Jesse Kelly is my guest and we originally tried to record an entire episode last week but ran into technical difficulties. That would have been Episode 116, which ended up being about mystery books. Thank you, by the way, for the book suggestions in the comments and via email.

Rather than try to just do a complete do-over this week, we kept the original stuff and added to it this week. You’ll hear the #116 intro first, then we go into Episode 117 and all is right with the world.

Jesse is out fighting the commie plague in America on a variety of fronts. He is the host of The Jesse Kelly Show, and I’m Right w/ Jesse Kelly. Yours truly is occasionally a guest on the latter.

Jesse is also getting after it on Twitter (which we discuss in this episode) and you can follow him here.

This was a lot of fun and I hope to have Jesse back on podcast in the not-too-distant future.

As always, thank you, VIPs, for your support.

Enjoy!