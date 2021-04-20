Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 117: Jesse Kelly's Hopeful Message on Cultural Guerilla Warfare

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 20, 2021 7:53 PM ET
This one is a little confusing if you didn’t listen to last week’s episodes. Jesse Kelly is my guest and we originally tried to record an entire episode last week but ran into technical difficulties. That would have been Episode 116, which ended up being about mystery books. Thank you, by the way, for the book suggestions in the comments and via email.

Rather than try to just do a complete do-over this week, we kept the original stuff and added to it this week. You’ll hear the #116 intro first, then we go into Episode 117 and all is right with the world.

Jesse is out fighting the commie plague in America on a variety of fronts. He is the host of The Jesse Kelly Show, and I’m Right w/ Jesse KellyYours truly is occasionally a guest on the latter.

Jesse is also getting after it on Twitter (which we discuss in this episode) and you can follow him here.

This was a lot of fun and I hope to have Jesse back on podcast in the not-too-distant future.

As always, thank you, VIPs, for your support.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
