The Morning Briefing: GOP Diversity Ticket Trounces Racist CRT Dems In Virginia

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Having beer and doughnuts when we arrive is my baseline for considering any space aliens we encounter “intelligent life.”

Champagne hangover, anyone?

OK, I don’t have one but that’s only because I never keep any champagne around the house. There’s a habit I need to break. Last night was the first time in a few years that I felt like popping the old cork on an election night. It felt even better because I didn’t think it could happen. Just last week, I wrote that I didn’t think that Virginia Republicans could pull this off.

On occasion, I am quite happy to be wrong about something.

A.J. put it well:

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin was fond of claiming on the campaign trail that he would end Terry McAuliffe’s 43-year political career. He did so Tuesday night in emphatic fashion, after McAuliffe ran a tone-deaf, smug campaign in a blue state.

It’s that smugness of McAuliffe’s that I’ve always found so off-putting. He’s the kind of singular non-talent who could only rise to any heights in politics, which rewards mediocrity like no other profession, especially on the Democrats’ side of the aisle.

As A.J notes, McAuliffe’s career is due largely to having been one of the awful hangers-on in the Clinton orbit. His loss is sure to send Granny Maojackets deeper into her box of breakfast Franzia today.

The election in Virginia was a very, very big deal for more than just the fact that Republicans have been an afterthought there for more than a decade. This is from Chris’s update post last night:

First Black woman Lt. Governor. First Hispanic and first children of immigrants as Attorney General. This is the new Virginia GOP. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 3, 2021

To the surprise of absolutely no one who’s been paying attention to the execrable members of the mainstream media, their response to this momentous occasion was to say that the Republicans won because of racism.

They’re not only evil, but they’re also lazy too.

As we have discussed on many occasions, the Democrats and their media mouthpieces are truly broken people. They were barely tethered to reality when Trump became the Republican nominee in 2016. His victory ripped them from any moorings that they had. Now incapable of rational thought, all they can do is reflexively belch “Racism!” whenever bested by a Republican. They’ve got nothing else, which is why that’s all they’ve got in response to the Virginia results despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

They’re still lying about Critical Race Theory, which is just going to keep making them dig deeper holes for themselves. There were stories about anti-CRT conservatives taking over school boards, like this one in Texas. Of course, NBC News spun that as the victors being anti-diversity. The biggest of the lies about CRT is that it’s “anti-racist,” which it is not. It’s racist, it’s commie, and it’s all about fomenting division.

It wasn’t just CRT that was on the ballot in Virginia last night, it was also a referendum on what the drooling idiot usurper in the Oval Office has done to the country since January. The media won’t dwell on that though, they’re still tasked with carrying all of the water for President LOL Eightyonemillion.

I’ve been writing and saying for months that the egregious overreach by the Democrats would be their undoing. This is the first electoral manifestation of that.

So I’ll be bringing that up again. I get over being wrong once in a while by relishing a good “I told you so” whenever I can.

Congratulations, Virginia. Your commonwealth remains American for a while longer.

I’m off to see if any liberals think I’m a racist.

Everything Isn’t Awful

These 15 kids got adopted in an adorable Halloween-themed ceremony! https://t.co/VjpFxkKjCN pic.twitter.com/XYzhcHL5og — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 2, 2021

PJ Media

Wish Jeffrey Epstein were here to see this. Glenn Youngkin’s Win Officially Ends the Clinton Era in American Politics

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap: Blue Check Mafia Pooping Themselves Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

BREAKING: Virginia Election Results Are In

Minneapolis Voters Reject Dangerous Plan to Eliminate Police Department

Biden Predicted Victory in Virginia… With a Catch

Welp, We’ve Already Got Problems in Fairfax County, Virginia

Nations ‘Ghost Dancing’ at Climate Summit on Carbon Emissions

NYC Destroyer de Blasio Now Wants to Destroy New York State

Yeah, that was a lot of fun. McAuliffe Effort to Tie Youngkin to Trump Ends Up Tying Biden to McAuliffe

D.C. Jail Transfers Out 400 Prisoners for Disgusting, Inhumane Conditions—But Not a Single J6 Detainee

FBI Spy Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Being Chased Down at Kenosha Riot…Which Explains Why You’ve Never Seen It

This Is How Islam Mutilates Jesus Christ

[UPDATED] Virginia Voters Denied Entry to Polling Place for Refusing to Mask (But No ID, No Problem)

Speed-Dating Jury Selection Is Over in Rittenhouse Trial as Poll Shows 2/3 of Possible Jurors Think He’s Guilty as Hell

A Small Victory for Chicago Police Officers

The NCAA Made Election Day a Priority in 2020. This Year? Not so Much

Christian Persecution Group Wants to Know if Biden’s Muslim Religious Freedom Ambassador Will Help Non-Muslims

Not A Joke: Taliban Asks for International Aid to Help It Fight…Climate Change

Prager: Is Stealing Wrong? Not on the Left

BREAKING: House Republicans Request All Documents Concerning DOJ Targeting of Concerned Parents

Townhall Mothership

Update: Terry McAuliffe Refuses to Concede

Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election

Florida Democrats Inching Closer to Reality on Something About Ron DeSantis

Iowa Governor Signs Bill Allowing Workers Fired Over Vaccine Mandates to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Oh. University Likened Unwoke Halloween Costumes to Rape and Murder

Chris Pratt Proves Dave Chappelle Is Right About Twitter

Ted Lieu Makes Eye-Opening Admission to the Media That Conservatives Need to Hear

Even Gun Control Fans Have Issues With Activist’s New Book

Cam&Co. Are Guns The Hidden Issue In The Virginia Elections?

God Bless America. October Gun Sales Second Highest On Record

Thunberg at COP 26 sings “You can shove your climate crisis up your” … Brandon?

Shocker: “Squid Game” crypto bubble pops as founders take off with the cash

The right’s concerns about illiberalism in education aren’t new

AWKWARD! MLB commissioner who moved All-Star Game out of Atlanta congratulates Braves for winning World Series

‘Oh my God’: CNN’s Jake Tapper stunned as John King shares details about what’s happening in Virginia

He also thinks he’s part pony. President Biden doesn’t think anyone would trade this Thanksgiving for last Thanksgiving, even ‘as bad as things are’

VIP

The Left Hates Its Own Medicine: What We Can Learn From ‘Pilotgate’

Signal to Noise With Richard Fernandez

Democrats Hold Onto Their Precious COVID Issue

Fraud Watch: What’s Been Done to Secure Elections Since 2020?

Speaking Out on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries Comes at a Cost—12 Physicians Take the Risk

Insane: Defense Attorney Tells Jury ‘You’ll Hear From’ Kyle Rittenhouse

George Takei’s False Equivalency Between Teaching CRT and Japanese Internment

WaPo Refuses to Publish Entire Trump Response to Its Jan. 6 Investigation

Biden the Magnificent Is Out of Magic Tricks

GOLD How Long Can They Pretend Biden’s Not Senile?

Around the Interwebz

Netflix Presses Play On Mobile Games, With First Offerings Including ‘Stranger Things’ Duo

New study suggests SARS-CoV-2 spreading widely within wild deer population

Play-Doh’s New ’90s-Inspired Set Features Scents Based on VHS Rental Stores, Mall Food Courts, and More

Smells Like Onion

Private Eye Struggling To Meet Women Who Aren’t Suspect In Late Husband’s Murder https://t.co/OT7P5rU3Jc pic.twitter.com/JsqqwTPAnU — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 2, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery