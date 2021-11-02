Democrats Hold Onto Their Precious COVID Issue

In the early days of COVID-19, we had no idea what we were dealing with, and for many, it was a scary time. Where did the disease come from? Who is affected by it? Would we get a vaccine in time? There were lots of questions and not a lot of answers.

But now, as we get closer to the two-year mark of the virus being a part of our lives, most of the questions have been answered. We now know it most likely escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We also know that it primarily affects the elderly and the immunocompromised. While many questions have been answered, others still remain up for debate.

But after nearly two years of COVID restrictions, Americans are tired of it and want things to go back to normal.

Well, not all Americans.

According to a new Golden/TIPP Poll—a joint effort between James Golden (also known as Bo Snerdley) and TIPP—COVID-19 has plummeted as a top issue for Republicans and Independents… but not Democrats.

36 percent of Democrats say that COVID-19 is still a problem. The next top concern was climate change, coming in at 28 percent. 23 percent cited paying bills as a top concern, followed by 20 percent who pointed to the rising prices of food and gasoline.

Only 19 percent of Republicans and 23 percent of Independents cited COVID as a top concern, coming in at fifth place and fourth place respectively.

Why are Democrats the one group that seems to be holding onto COVID as a primary concern? The rest of us are generally ready to return to normal. We’ve had it with the restrictions, mask-wearing, mask-shaming, vaccine passports, and mandates.

For crying out loud, even die-hard liberal Bill Maher has had enough with COVID restrictions.

“I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over,” he said on a recent episode of his HBO show. “There’s always going to be a variant. You shouldn’t have to wear masks. […] I haven’t had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?”

“Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You’ve got to pick,” he added. “You can’t make me mask if I’ve had the vaccine.” Maher also said that red states are “a joy” to travel to, while blue states are “a pain in the a**.”

Maher is as partisan as they come, but he gets it. He sees that the left is holding on to this pandemic like a child clutching a beloved teddy bear. It doesn’t have to be this way. Why has reaction to the pandemic become so partisan? Why are Democrats holding onto the pandemic with all their strength? Do they enjoy wearing masks all the time? Do they enjoy not going out and socializing? Do they feel comfort in having government control their lives? Whatever the reason, the unfortunate reality is that the people who desperately want to keep the pandemic and all of its restrictions going have a disproportionate share of the power.