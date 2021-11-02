Columns

Welp, We've Already Got Problems in Fairfax County, Virginia

By Paula Bolyard Nov 02, 2021 8:22 PM ET
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

In news that will surprise no one, the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County, Virginia, is reporting problems with reporting election results.

Terry McAuliffe’s campaign announced that there were problems in Fairfax County, according to 8 News’s Jackie DeFusco:

Why is McAuliffe’s campaign reporting this information and not the Board of Elections? Your guess is as good as mine.

Fox News is reporting that the county plans to release “partial” results from the second scan later tonight.

President Biden won Fairfax County by more than 40 points in 2020.

PJ Media will be keeping a close eye on this story. Stay tuned for updates.

Paula Bolyard
Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter, Gab, and Parler. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: VIRGINIA
