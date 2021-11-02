Welp, We've Already Got Problems in Fairfax County, Virginia

In news that will surprise no one, the Democrat stronghold of Fairfax County, Virginia, is reporting problems with reporting election results.

Terry McAuliffe’s campaign announced that there were problems in Fairfax County, according to 8 News’s Jackie DeFusco:

NEW INFO: @TerryMcAuliffe’s campaign says a portion of the early votes in Fairfax County need to be rescanned and there is no set timeline for that yet. His staff says that could delay the results. — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) November 2, 2021

Why is McAuliffe’s campaign reporting this information and not the Board of Elections? Your guess is as good as mine.

Fox News is reporting that the county plans to release “partial” results from the second scan later tonight.

President Biden won Fairfax County by more than 40 points in 2020.

PJ Media will be keeping a close eye on this story. Stay tuned for updates.