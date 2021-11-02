Signal to Noise With Richard Fernandez

Rather than using social media as a notebook, it seemed better to establish a separate optionally accessible site: Signal to Noise. The benefit of a members-only site is it reduces trolling. The Belmont Club will remain open and free, as usual. To keep length manageable, I will start a new notebook every week or so.
What will the metaverse look like?
- Mark Zuckerberg Sets Facebook on Long, Costly Path to Metaverse Reality – WSJ
The coming nuclear-hydrogen economy?
Green is a code word for ending an old way of life and creating a new. Few are asking: what people, professions and countries are headed for the boneyard?
- Hydrogen production is a large and growing industry: with as of 2019 about 70 million tonnes of dedicated production per year, larger than the primary energy supply of Germany … hydrogen is mainly produced (>90%) from fossil sources.
- Nuclear ‘Power Balls’ May Make Meltdowns a Thing of the Past
- Pentagon awards contracts to design mobile nuclear reactor
Clearly a new energy economy implies a different set of winners and losers.