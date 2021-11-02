News & Politics
Signal to Noise With Richard Fernandez

By Richard Fernandez Nov 02, 2021 7:20 PM ET
Rather than using social media as a notebook, it seemed better to establish a separate optionally accessible site: Signal to Noise. The benefit of a members-only site is it reduces trolling. The Belmont Club will remain open and free, as usual. To keep length manageable, I will start a new notebook every week or so.

What will the metaverse look like?

  1. Mark Zuckerberg Sets Facebook on Long, Costly Path to Metaverse Reality – WSJ

The coming nuclear-hydrogen economy?

Green is a code word for ending an old way of life and creating a new. Few are asking: what people, professions and countries are headed for the boneyard?

  1. Hydrogen production is a large and growing industry: with as of 2019 about 70 million tonnes of dedicated production per year, larger than the primary energy supply of Germany … hydrogen is mainly produced (>90%) from fossil sources.
  2. Nuclear ‘Power Balls’ May Make Meltdowns a Thing of the Past
  3. Pentagon awards contracts to design mobile nuclear reactor

Clearly a new energy economy implies a different set of winners and losers.

Richard Fernandez
For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] Richard Fernandez's portal is at Wretchard.com.
