The Morning Briefing: The Sweaty, Gross Democrat/Media Lovefest Gets Even Nastier

I cut my teeth in political blogging by writing about liberal bias in the mainstream media back at the turn of the century when it wasn’t even called blogging yet. While I am fairly well-informed about most of what goes on in American politics, it is media bias that remains my particular area of expertise.

Much to my chagrin, the love affair between the Democrats and the embarrassing idiots who call themselves journalists hasn’t waned at all in the over two decades I’ve been writing about it. Yeah, it manifests itself a little differently, but it continues to flourish.

The biggest difference between then and now is that the members of the mainstream media are a lot more open about their bias. Back in the day, they would all vehemently deny that they leaned one way and one way only. One of Donald Trump’s greatest achievements as president was to make these loathsome propagandists permanently out themselves as being in the bag for the Democrats.

The biggest change in that time is the emergence of conservative new/digital media. I couldn’t have dreamed of something like PJ Media or the Townhall Media Mothership back in 2000. Unlike the MSM, we’ve always acknowledged our bias over here. We are quite proud of it, in fact.

The ever-growing presence of conservative media has done a lot to expose the insidious bias of the mainstream media behemoth. They get caught a lot more than they used to. One might think that would make them want to change their ways a bit.

One would be mistaken.

They still fawn over each other in stomach-churning fashion. It’s like watching the ugliest people on Earth constantly telling each other that they’re hot when in reality they’re so hideous that it’s difficult to keep food down around them.

In yesterday’s Briefing we discussed the toilet flush of a president that is Joe Biden. America’s MSM hacks are the ones who put him in office. The Democrats wouldn’t have been able to pull off whatever the hell it was they did last November without the MSM lying and covering for them. Jim Acosta and George Stephanopoulos are as much to blame for the supply chain crisis, inflation, and global unrest as the drooling husk in the Oval Office is.

Rather than take Biden to task for being the abject failure that he is, the pathetic lapdogs in the MSM are sneaking around in the shadows with his puppet masters, working on ways to help President Pervwhisper save face.

Matt:

According to CNN’s media newsletter, the Biden administration is meeting with journalists “behind the scenes” to change the way they are covering the supply chain crisis and other economic issues that have been hurting Biden’s approval ratings. “The White House, not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor,” reports Oliver Darcy at CNN. “Senior White House and admin officials — including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari — have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me.” “The officials have been discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more,” Darcy continued. “The basic argument that has been made: That the country’s economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I’m told the conversations have been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials…”

Administration officials have been in furious spin mode regarding the economy since last summer and none of it is sticking.

Six months later they still believe that a little bit of rephrasing by the subpar intellects in the MSM will make everything better. They are about to once again find out that the American people aren’t stupid. I’m including a lot of the ones who voted for Biden and are now wracked with buyer’s remorse among the non-dumb.

Team Biden is so overwhelmingly incompetent that they couldn’t hide it if they got David Copperfield to roofie the electorate, then perform one of his disappearing illusions.

By helping to perpetuate this Biden-induced misery the American journalist class is reaffirming its status as a true enemy of the people. The perversion of the First Amendment that these people gleefully engage in on a daily basis is far more dangerous than the drunk people who wandered around the Capitol during the Jan. 6 protests. The lying talking heads at CNN and their ilk are the real existential threats to our freedom.

As long as the Democrats and the MSM remain unsavory bedfellows neither can be trusted.

But they can be mocked, which I will continue to do with great delight.

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap: Media Frenzy Over ‘White Supremacy’ Protest Hyped by AI FaceBot (Really)

Reps. Greene and Gohmert Finally Met the J6 Political Prisoners: What They Saw Isn’t Pretty

BREAKING: McConnell Agrees to Let Democrats Own the Debt Limit Increase

Georgia Republicans Do Not Need a Grueling Gubernatorial Primary

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’: The Long and Grinding Road

A school named after Obama did something shady? #SHOCKEDFACE. California School Bribes Boy to Get COVID Vaccine and Not Tell His Parents

Seattle Voters May Finally Get Rid of Turbulent Socialist Kshama Sawant

Jussie Smollett Gets Destroyed During Cross Examination

Shut it, fascist. Illinois Democrat Proposes Unvaccinated Pay for Their Own COVID Care

EU Scrooges Wind Up With Eggnog on Their Faces After Trying to Ban the Word ‘Christmas’

Black Man Gets New Trial Because of Confederate Memorabilia In Jury Room

Mostly peaceful felons. Violent Antifa Terrorists Are Finally Prosecuted for Attacking Conservatives

40% of Hispanic Voters Are Offended When Democrats Use the Term ‘Latinx’

But there’s no liberal bias or something. The White House Is Working With Journalists to ‘Reshape Coverage’ of Economy

Don’t Let the Door Hit You: America’s Worst Mayor Is Finally Leaving New York City—and Leaving It in Shambles

Biden Misses Deadline to Provide Congress Afghanistan Withdrawal Details

United States Observes 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

Trans Swimmer Who Competed as a Man Until 2019 Smashes Ivy Leauge Records at Women’s Meet

White House Announces Diplomatic Boycott of Genocide Olympics

In the Future, the Mission of Digital Platforms Will Be to Keep People Apart

Aw shucks. Chris Cuomo’s Book Canceled by Publisher

BREAKING: Biden Forced to Withdraw Another Stalled Radical Nominee

A Colorado Sheriff’s Department Had a Christmas Tweet That Triggered Liberal America. Here’s Why.

I think this is the 90th time he’s quit Twitter. After Denying Responsibility for Killing the Woman He Shot, Alec Baldwin Flees Twitter

‘Let’s Go, LeBron!’ Kyle Rittenhouse Torches James Over Trial Comments

Phoenix Drops Its Vaccine Mandate for City Employees—Time for California to Fall in Line

So there’s that…New Report Shows Push for Electric Cars Is Actually Killing Rainforests

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Acts Stupidly in Remarks on City’s Smash and Grab Looting Spree

Professor Has Issues With Conservative Reaction To Arbery Murder Case

Cam&Co. Dr. Oz’s 2A Views At Odds With PA Gun Owners **Updated With Oz Statement**

Columnist Wants To Play “Let’s Make A Deal” With Constitutional Carry

After calling parents domestic terrorists, NSBA discovers: Get woke, go broke — literally

NBC: The era of small drone warfare is here

Yes, your “fully vaccinated” status can expire

New York Times columnist almost gets there when it comes to the damage lockdowns have done to kids

‘Brings a tear to our eyes’: Pat Sajak’s Christmas message to his fellow Californians hilariously NUKES Democrats ruining the state

Lights are on, NOBODY’S HOME! NYT’s Mara Gay claims NO ONE has the right to give someone else COVID and OMG the dragging … so much DRAGGING

Me: Democrats’ Idea of Diplomacy Is Infantile

It’s Open Season on Vulnerable Menstruating Girls in Chicago Public Schools

Chris Cuomo’s Out at CNN, Should Don Lemon Be Next?

Feminism Has Made Western Women Stupid and Dangerous to Themselves and Others

Some Democrats Deny the Crime Wave is Occurring

Biden’s ‘Summit For Democracy’ Could Use a Few More Democracies

GOLD Kamala Harris Is Truly Finished

Jamal Khashoggi: Suspect in murder of journalist arrested in Paris

Where have all the adults gone?

Competition is good. Concerned about SpaceX, France to accelerate reusable rocket plans

The Art of Brewing Historical Beers

NYPD Implements Controversial 'Stop And Forcibly Vaccinate' Policy https://t.co/GfI9AoUIv1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 7, 2021

