Insanity Wrap: Media Frenzy Over Fake 'White Supremacy' Protest Hyped by AI FaceBot (Really)

White Supremacy Is So Prevalent the Feds Can Barely Fake Any

All the real patriots I know wear face masks. And khakis. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/cjHw4yVc5b — Julia (@Jules31415) December 5, 2021

“It’s so nice to see all these young faces,” Bill Whittle said to the audience at a CPAC panel we were both on, many years ago. “Usually, the average age at a conservative event is ‘deceased.'”

That’s the first thing Insanity Wrap thought of when we saw photos of the “Patriot Front” held Saturday in Washington, DC.

If you’ve been to a genuine righty event — we’ve been to more than we can recall — you know the delightfully motley assortment of characters you’ll find there.

Older. Maybe not so fit anymore. No one wears a uniform, and the protest signs are all handmade.

These things are about as well organized as a Saturday afternoon at Costco, which is probably where everyone was going once the rally ended.

Good people, genuine grassroots, salt of the earth. In Insanity Wrap’s case, certainly an increasing amount of salt relative to the pepper in our hair.

Remembering all that, we’re supposed to believe these guys from the photos and videos are part of the right?

Please.

On the off chance that this rally is genuine, there’s nothing right-wing about collectivism. We celebrate the rights, the achievements, and the sanctity of the individual.

But we’re betting it’s just another staged event courtesy of OnlyFeds.

A beautiful night at the Lincoln Memorial interrupted by demonstrators chanting “reclaim America.“ The crowd gave them the finger and exchanged profanities. pic.twitter.com/Z2voculi9Z — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) December 4, 2021

Apparently, a hundred or so members of the white supremacy group marched through Washington. More would have shown up, but due to supply chain disruptions, the Feds couldn’t buy enough new pairs of Dockers.

Outside of an FBI trainee induction ceremony, Insanity Wrap hasn’t seen this many young Feds in one place since…

…well, to be fair, it’s only been since September, so it isn’t exactly straining our memory.

But here’s where it gets really weird.

I *believe* the first person to tweet about the supposed fascist march in DC was this pretty lady. pic.twitter.com/GMs2ALDNAi — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 5, 2021

There’s an entire thread devoted to this mysterious young lady, who joined Twitter just last month and whose existence can’t be verified anywhere else.

Her face, experts say, appears to be an AI blend from photos easily found on an internet image search.

Jarvis, who spotted “Sheryl Lewellen,” tweeted, “There is no google history for anyone named Sheryl Lewellen. She joined Twitter a few days ago.”

So this facebot tagged a bunch of journalists in a tweet warning that “500 men with riot shields are marching in #WashingtonDC” — and that days-old account somehow managed to go viral.

Shortly after going viral, the account’s name changed to “Patriot Front,” and started posting pro-Patriot Front material instead of warnings.

Insanity Wrap just checked, and “Sheryl Lewellen” has had “her” account suspended for unknown reasons.

The whole thing is day-old fishy, and it stinks.

Finally, Insanity Wrap would just like to say that “Media Frenzy Over Fake ‘White Supremacy’ Protest Hyped by AI FaceBot” isn’t just the most 2021 headline you’ve ever read, it’s the most 2021 headline possible.

Then again, we do still have three-and-a-half weeks to go until 2022.

Quote of the Week

Remember that San Francisco restaurant that asked the police to leave because they made the staff uncomfortable?

About-face!

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Insanity Wrap doesn’t believe that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean anyone in Ukraine shouldn’t take seriously the current situation.

That said, if recent history is any guide, our advice to Americans in Ukraine who think they need to flee and are counting on Joe Effing Biden to help them is: GET OUT YOUR OWN SELF AND DO IT NOW.

Please, don’t be the craziest person in the world.

You’re welcome.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Trump on General Milley telling him to leave the military equipment in Afghanistan: “That’s when I realized he was a fucking idiot.” pic.twitter.com/fPW0x379g3 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2021

Trump didn’t say “You’re fired!” to nearly enough swamp creatures.

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Investments in the private sector generate returns when private sector businesses create new products, services, and/or savings.

Investments in inflation hedges don’t create much of anything, except for a hedge against bad government policies. Worse, they suck investment capital away from the private sector, which reduces growth.

That’s why Insanity Wrap finds it so disturbing that a nearly-forgotten inflation hedge just made a big comeback:

Government-guaranteed, inflation-protected securities are now among the hottest assets around. The Treasury disclosed that it issued $1.312 billion of Series I bonds in November, according to data released late Monday. That’s by far the most on record since the department began breaking out monthly totals eight years ago. Considering that individuals are limited to buying $10,000 a year,(1)that suggests at least 131,200 people sought out the debt, on top of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who had already made their yearly purchase earlier in 2021. The reason for the sudden rush of demand is straightforward: The interest rate on Series I bonds, which resets twice a year, soared to 7.12% as of Nov. 1 and is good through the end of April.

Of all the decades to live through twice, it had to be the Seventies?

One More Thing…

