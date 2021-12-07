Some Democrats Deny the Crime Wave is Occurring

If and when President Joe Biden’s party is tossed from power next year, one of the main reasons will be their apathy toward the ongoing crime wave across the United States.

Democrats, who run the cities where crime is worst, began by tolerating and even glorifying the George Floyd riots as legitimate protests against some sort of “oppression.“

They continued to sympathize with criminals rather than police, attacking law enforcement at every turn, actively trying to “defund the police” in numerous jurisdictions. And their far-left prosecutors legalized theft in some cities and states.

To no sane person’s surprise, all types of crime — arson, assault, carjacking, homicides — have skyrocketed. And criminal gangs have taken advantage of these regressive policies in several cities by organizing mass looting of high and low-end stores.

Voters want law and order. But for hard-left politicians, who never face real challenges to their power, anti-law enforcement beliefs fester.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chose to simply deny any of this happening and instead assert that retailers could be fabricating the series of smash-and-grab burglaries and assorted shoplifting sprees.

“We have to talk about specifics because, for example, we’re actually seeing a lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out,” the New York radical told the Washington Times. “I believe it’s a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn’t back it up.”

AOC’s claim that the crime wave is not occurring rightly elicited condemnation from fellow lawmakers.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks called the New York socialist’s remarks “tone-deaf and offensive” to the family of an Oakland security guard who was killed in San Francisco last month while protecting a news crew covering thefts in the area.

“Respectfully, the congresswoman has no idea what she is talking about. Both the data and stack of video evidence makes fairly clear that this is a growing problem in need of solutions,” Executive Vice President of Retail Industry Leaders Association Jason Brewer said this week. “If she is not concerned with organized theft and increasingly violent attacks on retail employees, she should just say that.”

Whether in Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, or the ignorant congresswoman’s backyard, violent crime is soaring, and the everyday Americans that Democrats pretend to value get hurt. When will they understand or even show concern?