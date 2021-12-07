Biden's 'Summit For Democracy' Could Use a Few More Democracies

This week, representatives from 110 countries will gather for a virtual “Summit for Democracy” in order to rally the free nations of the world against authoritarianism and corruption, and in favor of human rights, according to a White House press release.

Does Biden mean to say that there are 110 democratic countries in the world? Sadly, there aren’t. In truth, there aren’t even half that number of free countries, which begs a simple question: what can we possibly learn about anti-authoritarianism from the authoritarians in Pakistan or the Philippines?