Chinese Communists Mock America and Biden in Advance of Democracy Summit

The Chinese Communists are, if nothing else, sincere in their belief that their tyrannical system is superior to America’s democratic system.

They’re welcome to it. I would much prefer living in a bad, dysfunctional democratic state than a well-run Communist dictatorship. That’s a sentiment shared by billions of people around the world and that eats at China, giving them a massive inferiority complex.

Nevertheless, the commies may have a point about this week’s “democracy summit.” It’s a gimmick dreamed up by Biden’s state department to highlight his claim to being “Mr. Democracy.”

“The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad,” says the mission statement.

The only problem is that most of the participants in this “summit” wouldn’t recognize a democracy even if it came up and bit them in the arse.

And by the way, the Chinese weren’t invited to Joe Biden’s democracy party. No matter. They see this as another opportunity to contrast their system with the American system.

Associated Press:

The pandemic exposed defects in the American system, said Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the Communist Party’s Policy Research Office. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels. “Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters,” he said at a news conference to release a government report on what the Communist Party calls its form of democracy, which is firmly under party control.

Chinese efficiency is so good, I bet they even make the trains run on time. But if the trains don’t run on time and if you complain to the government about it, I wonder what would happen?

“In such a large country with 56 ethnic groups and more than 1.4 billion people, if there is no party leadership, … and we uphold the so-called democracy of the West, it will be easy to mess things up and democracy will work the opposite way,” Tian said. China has been accused of mass incarceration, torture and other human rights violations as it enforces control over ethnic communities in its remote western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang. The party rejects the accusations and says it is rooting out extremism and separatist movements.

We’ll never know how many people died in China — or are dying — as a result of the pandemic. Only the most slavish Chinese sycophants believe the “official” number of fewer than 5,000 deaths, but it was no doubt lower than in the U.S.

The reason China was able to limit COVID cases and deaths was because of the most draconian, frightening exercise in government control in modern history. If you tested positive, you and your family were locked up. If you got sick, you were locked up. You weren’t allowed out for any reason.

Whole cities and towns were locked down, and not “locked down” as they were in the west. If you were caught outside, you were arrested. Stores, shops, factories, offices — all closed until the government opened them again.

China’s soul-crushing, spirit-destroying form of government may be more efficient, but it is not more desirable. The Chinese Communists can laugh at Biden’s pitiful efforts to promote “democracy” in countries that are strangers to democratic norms. But eventually, even the Communist behemoth of China will be called to account for its oppression.