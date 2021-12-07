The Chicago Public School's War on Menstruating Girls Should Stop in Chicago Before the Raping Starts

The Chicago Public School system is out of its damn mind. They’ve decided in all their infinite woke wisdom that bathrooms don’t need to be separated by gender in schools. This is to cater to the .00000001% of its school population that might be transgendered. 99.9999% of girls must be harassed and inconvenienced for (maybe six?) trans students in the entire CPS system. The number of kids who are trans and need accommodation could be easily mollified by a single-use bathroom but the ACLU won’t allow that. Instead, the ACLU says that it’s discriminatory to make trans kids use a separate bathroom. The end result in Chicago is that no girls will have access to privacy….ever.

What does this really mean for girls? Imagine being twelve and getting your first period at school. Not only are you mortified at having to go through this life-changing moment away from home, but the bathroom—where you must go to figure out the new apparatus the nurse just gave you—could have boys snickering at you right outside your stall.

What do girls do in these situations? They stop drinking, stop going to the bathroom, induce kidney problems, and develop anxiety disorders. The Daily Mail reports:

Gender-neutral toilets in schools have left girls feeling unsafe and even put their health at risk, parents and teachers have warned. Girls who are menstruating are so anxious about sharing facilities with boys that some are staying at home for fear of being made to feel ‘period shame’. With a growing number of both primary and secondary schools installing unisex toilets, some girls are risking infections by refusing to urinate all day. Others are so fearful they have stopped drinking liquids at school.

In response to the CPS announcement one concerned family member wrote, “My niece is 12 and had just gotten her first period at the beginning of the 7th grade school year. She went in the ‘inclusive’ bathroom and found two boys in there. Now it’s been a battle because she won’t drink anything as she tries to never have to use bathrooms at school.”

Worse than the embarrassment that menstruating girls feel having to deal with their periods in front of boys is the rash of bathroom rapes in schools that will only get worse now that boys have an absolute right to be in the girls’ bathrooms. Everyone has heard of the Loudoun County rapes that turned an election bright red in Virginia, but rapes in high school bathrooms are quite common. This report from 2019 sounds eerily similar to the one in Loudoun County.

A Howard County 16-year-old is facing felony charges after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in a high school bathroom on Monday. Investigators say the suspect and the victim agreed to meet in the bathroom at Reservoir High School in Fulton during school hours, but she did not consent to sexual activity.

The UK has similar problems with boys raping girls in the bathrooms there.

A ‘naive’ young girl was allegedly raped in her school toilets by a boy who had already sexually assaulted two other people. The dad of the girl, 13, claims the boy was convicted of two rapes at a different school just days after the alleged attack on his daughter last year. He has also claims his daughter’s school allowed the boy to be unsupervised after he had moved there.

In 2010 a special needs child was raped in a school bathroom in Alabama after her teachers sent her there as bait to catch a predator. The problem was they forgot they sent her in there and didn’t go “catch” the boy in the act. As a result, the student was raped.

It was reported that the school’s principal Ronnie Blair told one member of staff that the 16-year-old could not be punished because he had not been ‘caught in the act’. So when a 14-year-old female pupil came forward alleging she’d been harassed into meeting him in the toilet for sex, a teaching assistant told her to meet him in the bathroom where teachers could be positioned to catch him “in the act” before anything happened. The girl reluctantly agreed but when she went to the bathroom no teachers were present and she was raped.

This November a girl was raped in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania high school bathroom.

The family of the 14-year-old girl told NBC10 she was walking in the hallway of Upper Moreland High School on November 15 when a male student called out to her. They said the boy then grabbed her arm and sexually assaulted her inside a bathroom.

Also in November, students in Seattle protested rapes in their high school following another bathroom incident.

The protest follows a series of incidents dating back to 2018, when a student was charged with sexual assault. Quoting a lawsuit, The Seattle Times wrote that the student coerced a classmate into performing a sex act in a school bathroom.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has serious problems at its high schools with sexual assault.

For years, students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District have brought forward horrifying allegations of sexual assault—being assaulted in the woods, raped in school bathrooms, groped on school buses—and claimed administrators and resource officers discouraged them from reporting the attacks. They have filed lawsuits, hosted town halls, and initiated federal investigations…The Hawthorne Academy student received her suspension last month, after administrators determined she had given false information when reporting an upperclassman who she said followed her into the school bathroom and shoved his hands under her clothes. The police, however, found her statement credible, and pressed charges against the male student for sexual battery.

These examples are just a few of the top ones that come up in a Google search. There are many more. One thing is certain. Adults who institute policies that will increase these kinds of crimes against girls are not serious about student safety. Their brains have fallen out as the result of being so open-minded. No one has said they fear that trans kids will rape girls. What everyone rightly fears are predators who will take advantage of lax rules to rape more girls. Opening bathrooms to everyone regardless of gender signals that it’s open season on vulnerable girls. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.