The Morning Briefing: Maybe Democrats Just Don't Like Their Kids Very Much

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The silver lining to the cloud is probably a poisonous substance.

There are always two political realities here in America in the modern media era: the reality that Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media are describing, and real reality.

Democrats hate real reality, but it doesn’t mean that they don’t occasionally let some truth out.

We’ve been witnessing quite the parental uprising here in America recently. The powers that be — those in the pockets of teachers’ unions — are not happy that their indoctrination plans are being interrupted. The feds have gotten involved and it’s been a little ugly out there. I wrote last month this probably isn’t a fight that Merrick Garland and his boss really wanted to pick, but pick it they have.

We had a couple of stories yesterday that really don’t paint the Democrats in a good light when it comes to this issue. A.J. wrote the first one:

Former President Barack Obama’s rhetoric during a weekend rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is being criticized. Obama classified Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and Americans’ focus on important education issues as “fake outrage.” “We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage that right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings,” the tone-deaf former president rambled Saturday. “Instead of stoking anger aimed at school boards and administrators, who are just trying to keep our kids safe…. [W]e should be making it easier for teachers and schools to give our kids the world-class education they deserve, and to do so safely while they are in the classrooms.”

It’s always easy to dismiss anything that comes out of The Lightbringer’s diarrhea mouth. He’s always on auto-demagogue and the schtick was worn out almost from the moment that he burst onto the national scene. He’s also never been much of an original thinker, and these latest talking points of his appeared to be scripted and part of the new ongoing false narrative from the Dems.

I wrote a column yesterday about a recent article in The Washington Post written by a couple of leftist partisans who dismiss the concern of conservative parents as a mere “political tactic.”

This is indicative of how the Democrats play the narrative game. They quickly realized that calling the parents “domestic terrorists” wasn’t a winning tactic, so they quickly shifted to the phony outrage thing and got their media lapdogs on it in a hurry.

I got to thinking though…what if it isn’t just false narrative building. While I would prefer not to be the guy who always thinks the worst of people, I find it to be a real time-saver when dealing with Democrats here in Joe Biden’s America.

Maybe the conservative “phony outrage” stuff is easy for the Dems to believe because they really don’t give a crap about their children. I mean, do loving parents eagerly seek to turn over their kids to the state at the earliest age possible? It’s not only the rich Democrats who can afford to send their kids to private schools who support universal pre-K, after all.

We knew that they never cared about our children, perhaps the real problem is that they don’t like their own very much either.

Again, it’s so much easier to just assume the worst.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Determined goat stops at nothing to find comfort 😂https://t.co/CVYhrEzcQ5 pic.twitter.com/Kd7ZFbpaxL — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2021

PJ Media

My latest column: Teachers’ Union Boss Weingarten Reminds Us Again That She’s Evil

VodkaPundit: Let’s Go Brandon! Washington Post Issues the ‘Greatest Correction’ Ever

Three Detroit-Area Women Busted for Voter Fraud–How Many More Are There?

Tone Deaf: Parents Slam Obama Over ‘Fake Outrage’ Claims at Rally

First COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates—Now Vaccine Struggle Sessions?

On Stemming the Annual Flow of Year-End Special Interest Christmas Gifts

Muslim Fatwa Blasts Mr. Olympia for ‘Exposing His Privates’

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Yellen, Biden Are Coming After Your IRA Next

Yes, We Should Absolutely Mock Alec Baldwin

Clogged California Ports Are Finally Getting Some Much-Needed Help. Will It Be Enough?

EYEROLL: Biden Administration Finds ‘Structural Racism’ Throughout Government

Putin Schools the West on Woke: ‘Been There, Done That’ in Soviet Russia

Youngkin Campaign Delivers Body Blow to Terry McAuliffe in New Ad

Carrying Biden Signs, Massive Migrant Caravan Pushes Toward U.S.

Dumb Bartender Alert. AOC: Fascism Is Coming—if an Incumbent Democrat Is Re-Elected Mayor?

Townhall Mothership

‘Justice was Served’: Loudoun County Student Found Guilty of Bathroom Sexual Assault

Dave Chappelle to Transgender Community: ‘I Am Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Sue everyone. Father of Loudoun County Sexual Assault Victim Demands NSBA Apologize for Labeling Him a Domestic Terrorist

Two D.C. Police Officers Were Reportedly Told to Have Abortions to Keep Their Job

Brian Stelter Finally Drops the Act, Calls for Press to Trouble Republicans While Softballing Democrats

Anti-Defamation League’s Halloween Costumes Guide Is Scary Ridiculous

EXCLUSIVE: Siemens Would Rather Repeat History Than Learn From It With Its Employee Vaccine Mandate

The Case Of The Disappearing Prosecutors

Cam&Co. Washington Post Praises “Shoot To Incapacitate” Policy

Ohio Republicans Revive Armed Teachers Bill

Erasing Donald Trump’s name from New York City is getting mighty expensive

The latest push to regulate Facebook isn’t about protecting kids

NASA Administrator: There have been “hundreds” of UFO sightings by pilots

Tapper is a hack’s hack. ‘Care to comment?’ Jake Tapper’s impassioned defense of Anthony Fauci from Rand Paul and ‘MAGA media’ hasn’t aged well at all

‘Very bad theater’: President Biden’s mask ‘science’ called into question yet again

Dumb Bartender Alert II. ‘WTF does that mean?’ AOC reminds us that January 6 riots at the Capitol left ‘almost 10 dead,’ and people have questions

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Facebook Can’t Afford to Totally Silence Conservatives… But Zuckerberg Has a Plan

Fire Fauci: Do It for the Puppies

CHILLING: Our COVID-19 Pandemic Response Looks Like What Korea Did to American POWs

Conservatives: Never Give Up the Fight to Shape Kids’ Education

GOLD Schlichter: A War We Have to Win

Around the Interwebz

NYC Firefighters And Police Officers Join Thousands In Brooklyn Bridge March Against City Vaccine Mandate

Um…The ACLU is now siding with the censors

What to Do In an Emergency When Your Phone Is Dying

From Public Executions to Game-Day Chili: Retracing the History of Tailgating

Smells Like Onion

Guy Eating Pistachios And Watching 'Sniper' Doesn't Seem To Be Part Of Haunted House https://t.co/ZOON106fgj pic.twitter.com/VZCSqn21N8 — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 25, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

In my mind, I’m always wearing a leisure tuxedo.