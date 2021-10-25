Putin Schools The West on Woke: 'Been There, Done That' in Soviet Russia

When Putin is telling western countries they have a problem with rising Marxism, it’s time for everyone to pay attention. That’s like Brian Williams calling out Don Lemon for lying on air.

Except Putin is right. He clearly knows Russia’s history. He sees the dangers of “woke” because his country invented it.

Putin ripped “wokeness” at the 18th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, where the topic was “Global Shake-up in the 21st Century.” His speech was recorded and translated into English.

Putin hits the nail on the head. He recognizes four dangerous staples of “wokeness” happening in the U.S.: erasing history; special treatment, rather than equality, for minorities; devaluing parental roles; and blurring, if not blending, genders.

“We see with bemusement the paralysis unfolding in countries that have grown accustomed to viewing themselves as the flagships of progress. Of course, it’s none of our business or what is happening, the social and cultural shocks that are happening in some countries in the Western countries. Some believe that aggressive blotting out of whole pages of your own history, the affirmative action in the interest of minorities, and the requirement to renounce the traditional interpretation of such basic values as mother, father, family, and the distinction between sexes are a milestone, a renewal of society.”

Putin also says what every history buff knows; today’s American wokesters are using strategies directly out of the commie playbook.

“But there is one thing I would like to say. The recipes they come up with are nothing new. Paradoxical as it may seem, but this is something we saw in Russia. It happened in our country before the 1917 revolution; the Bolsheviks followed the dogmas of Marx and Engels. And they also declared that they would go in to change the traditional lifestyle, the political, the economic lifestyle, as well as the very notion of morality, the basic principles for a healthy society. They were trying to destroy age and century-long values, revisiting the relationship between the people. They were encouraging informing on one’s own beloved and families. It was hailed as the march of progress. And it was very popular across the world and it was supported by many, as we see, it is happening right now.”

Putin went on to mention how puzzling it is that we in the west are now experiencing what Russia went through in the early part of the 20th century.

And we see what is happening in the Western countries. It is with puzzlement that we see the practices Russia used to have and that we left behind in distant path. The fight for equality and against discrimination turns into an aggressive dogmatism on the brink of absurdity, when great authors of the past such as Shakespeare are no longer taught in schools and universities because they announced as backward classics that did not understand the importance of gender or race.”

Puzzling indeed, considering the U.S. fought a cold war with communist Russia for decades. We fought a hot war against communists in North Korea, with China fighting, too. We fought communism in Vietnam. Yet, today, so many leftist “Americans” seem to be leaning toward, even pushing, communism.

Putin touches on silencing free speech.

“Incidentally, the Bolsheviks were absolutely intolerant of other opinions, different from their own. I think this should remind you of something that is happening.”

It reminds me of Antifa, which has been shutting down free speech and attacking religious prayer meetings across the U.S.

Putin also mentions something most conservatives have noticed: “reverse discrimination,” which is actually just pure racism.

“And the fight against racism, which is a lofty goal, turns into a new culture, cancel culture, and into reverse discrimination, racism on the obverse. And it brings people apart, whereas the true fighters for civic rights, they were trying to eliminate those differences. I asked my colleagues to find this quote from Martin Luther King, and he said, ‘I have a dream, that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’ That is a true value.”

Today, BLM doesn’t march for equality. They destroy, then put their hands out and demand money. Sadly, companies that are afraid to be seen as “racist” hand it to them.

Putin goes on to warn the west about something else the Bolsheviks came up with. Without saying the actual word, he mentions transgenderism.

“The proponents of new approaches go so far as they want to eliminate the whole notions of men and women, and those who dare say that men and women exist and this is a biological fact, they are all but banished. Parent number one, parent number two, or the parent that has given birth, or instead of breast milk, you say human milk. And you say all of that, so the people who are not sure of their sexual agenda are not unhappy. And I would like to say that this is not something new, and the 20s and the 1920s, the Soviet couture Tagore came up with the so called ‘Newspeak’, and they thought that thereby they were building a new consciousness and coming up with new values, and they went so far that we feel the consequences up until now. There are some monstrous things when from a very young age, you teach to children that the boy can easily become a girl and you impose on them this selection, this choice. You push the parents aside and make the child take this decisions that can destroy their lives. And if we call the spade a spade, this is nigh to crime against humanity and all of that under the banner of progress, while some people just want to do that.”

Suddenly, Putin, a near dictator himself, sounds like a guy I’d like to have a vodka with. How is it this authoritarian seems like a better Thanksgiving guest than your leftist sister-in-law? I want to kick liberal pals off my list of Facebook friends to make room for Putin.

But then I remember, Putin has people killed.