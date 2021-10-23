'F— Your God!': Antifa Sallies Attack Praying Pro-Lifers—Again

Almost 100 Antifa sitzpinklers showed up to harass attendees of a pro-life vigil on the campus of the University of North Texas.

The local Antifa ambergris advertised their fascist interruption plan on Twitter and invited their tin-fisted legions to join in the fun. They even told them what color to wear in the tweet.

“Fascists are organizing in your area. Tonight the young conservatives have invited groyper influencers & white nationalists such as Lance Johnston to a pro life ‘vigil’ in supporting christo-fascist abortion legislation.”

🚨 Alerta 🚨 UNT: fascists are organizing in your area. Tonight the young conservatives have invited groyper influencers & white nationalists such as Lance Johnston to a pro life "vigil" in supporting christo-fascist abortion legislation. pic.twitter.com/S9ULlDzKPo — Elm Fork John Brown Club (@EFJBGC) October 18, 2021

Attendees at the vigil, held by the school’s chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT), shouted “Christ is king” and the fascist daisy-boys responded with “F*** your God!” They also brought megaphones and musical instruments to drown out the vigil.

“They harassed us, they were throwing things at us,” Kelly Neidert, chairwoman of the UNT chapter of YCT told Fox News. “They were chanting things. They brought all sorts of instruments that they were playing to drown out whatever we were saying. They brought their megaphones, they brought whistles.”

Several of the low-T Antifa members tried to pick fights. Some followed YCT members back to their cars and harassed them further.

“I think they just really hate anybody who doesn’t agree with everything that they believe,” Neidert relayed to Fox News. “And they just really don’t know how to cope with other people who have different beliefs. So they want to silence us and say what we’re doing is wrong because they just don’t understand that some people believe differently.”

Neidert is apparently infamous on her campus. She told Fox News she is frequently recognized and flipped the bird by leftists. She even fears for her own safety.

Last year, the YCT crew encouraged conservatives to “come out” on “National Coming Out Day,” when people are encouraged to embrace their inner LGBT selves and “come out” to the world.

The commies REALLY hated Neirdert for that move. Last year they broke out the big guns and had “witches” threaten her “with misfortune, not physical harm.” They even summoned the dark lord, Satan himself, to teach Neidert a lesson.

FARCE-O-RAMA! For those wishing to use bedeviling hexes against conservatives, there is now a book of commie spells!

Antifa must be getting bored. This is not the first time they’ve attacked friendly Christians. A group of Antifa gals, armed with bear mace and paintball guns, jumped a bunch of pro-life demonstrators outside a Planned Parenthood office in Salem, Oregon. No witches, warlocks, or imps were seen.