Race-Baiting Pays for BLM But Not the Families of the Dead They Exploit

Warning, Vulture Crossing

Mega-millionaire and wildly successful race-baiter Patrisse Cullors, the Marxist co-founder of BLM, stepped down from her organization last week, taking four or five mansions and mad stacks of cheddar with her. BLM took in $90 million last year after the death of George Floyd. Cullors seems to have kept a nice slice of that commie pie and a lot of people aren’t ok with that, including the parents of the dead black people BLM exploited for profit.

Samaria Rice, mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, shot by cops for pointing a realistic-looking pellet gun at them, told the New York Post that BLM is “benefiting off the blood of our loved ones, and they won’t even talk to us.”

Rice Further added that she contacted BLM for help in re-opening a federal investigation into her son’s death in 2014, trading several emails with Cullors a few years ago, but nothing happened.

Ms. Rice is finally getting the message that most of us have already known: BLM is a vulture that feeds off the corpses of dead black people, even 12-year-old kids.

Michael Brown Sr., father of Michael Brown, who was shot while attacking a police officer, twice, in Ferguson, Mo., is looking for some of that suh-weet BLM honey pot too.

“Where is all that money going?” Michael Brown Sr. asked in a Tuesday press release from the International Black Freedom Alliance. “How could you leave the families who are helping the community without any funding?” Brown is demanding $20 million dollars for himself and various other Ferguson activists. He was reported to have been given a whopping $500 from BLM.

Translation: “My thug kid got shot. Pay me.”

In a repulsive display of buzzardry, Michael Brown Sr.’s mother-in-law, Pearlie Gordon, sold the not-so-collectible Michael Brown “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” t-shirts until she was jumped and pumped by 20-30 family members, including Michael Brown’s real mother and grandmother. The vandals ripped down Gordon’s sales tent and ran off with $400 in cash and $1,500 in Michael Brown swag, thus ending Ms. Gordon’s business venture.

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, stated in a now-deleted Facebook post from April 2021: “I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be [sic] fraud.”

Lisa Simpson, whose son Richard Risher was shot by police while holding a gun, had something to say about Patrisse Cullors stepping down from BLM. “Now she doesn’t have to show her accountability,” Simpson told The Post. “She can just take the money and run.”

Simpson and Palmer have since teamed up in pursuit of some BLM lettuce.

In March 2021, Rice joined with Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, to blast BLM for, as Simpson put it, “raising money in our dead sons’ names and giving us nothing in return.”

BLM’s Los Angeles chapter raised $5,000 for her son’s funeral, but Simpson claimed she never got a penny.

“We never hired them to be the representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police,” read a statement by Rice and Simpson posted March 16 by activist @Free Mumia Abu-Jamal:

The activists have events in our cities and have not given us anything substantial for using our loved ones’ images and names on their flyers. We don’t want or need y’all parading in the streets accumulating donations, platforms, movie deals, etc. off the death of our loved ones, while the families and communities are left clueless and broken.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM SAMARIA RICE, MOTHER OF TAMIR RICE AND LISA SIMPSON, MOTHER OF RICHARD RISHER. Myself, @DaShaunLH, and @likefannielou had a conference call with Samaria and Lisa, and below is their full statement regarding Tamika Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump etc: pic.twitter.com/GC49bD1LL6 — Free Mumia Abu-Jamal (@_Rawilcox) March 17, 2021

Ms. Simpson fails to mention that before cops “murdered” her son, he had fired a gun at them. That aside, it’s nice to see someone take a swipe at secret Caucasian Shaun King.