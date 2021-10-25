Youngkin Campaign Delivers Body Blow to Terry McAuliffe in New Ad

It’s the final countdown for the Virginia gubernatorial race. Polls show the candidates neck-and-neck. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin clearly has the momentum as we enter the final week of the campaign, and he’s pulling no punches. A new video ad put out by the Youngkin team destroys Democrat candidate and past Governor Terry McAuliffe for his doublespeak on Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.

Related: Virginia’s First Black Governor EVISCERATES Terry McAuliffe’s Virtue Signaling on Race

McAuliffe originally called on Northam to resign in the wake of the scandal. Northam had appeared in a 1984 yearbook photo with another student, one wearing blackface, the other wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. However, Northam refused to resign over the scandal, eventually denying he was in the photo at all.

When the story first broke, McAuliffe called it “racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age,” and said it necessitated Northam’s resignation. But months later, when it appeared Northam had survived the scandal, McAuliffe said in another interview, “Listen, even if it had been him in the blackface, you know, it was a dumb mistake 40 years ago.”

Terry McAuliffe was caught on camera defending Ralph Northam's KKK/blackface photo and directly contradicting what he said when he called on Northam to resign. Watch! #VAgov pic.twitter.com/BlRxkGG5YD — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 23, 2021

Brilliant work by the Youngkin campaign!