News & Politics

Youngkin Campaign Delivers Body Blow to Terry McAuliffe in New Ad

By Matt Margolis Oct 25, 2021 4:09 PM ET
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

It’s the final countdown for the Virginia gubernatorial race. Polls show the candidates neck-and-neck. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin clearly has the momentum as we enter the final week of the campaign, and he’s pulling no punches. A new video ad put out by the Youngkin team destroys Democrat candidate and past Governor Terry McAuliffe for his doublespeak on Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.

Related: Virginia’s First Black Governor EVISCERATES Terry McAuliffe’s Virtue Signaling on Race

McAuliffe originally called on Northam to resign in the wake of the scandal. Northam had appeared in a 1984 yearbook photo with another student, one wearing blackface, the other wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. However, Northam refused to resign over the scandal, eventually denying he was in the photo at all.

When the story first broke, McAuliffe called it “racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age,” and said it necessitated Northam’s resignation. But months later, when it appeared Northam had survived the scandal, McAuliffe said in another interview, “Listen, even if it had been him in the blackface, you know, it was a dumb mistake 40 years ago.”

Brilliant work by the Youngkin campaign!

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM VIRGINIA ELECTION
TRENDING
Editor's Choice