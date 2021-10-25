Tone Deaf: Parents Slam Obama Over 'Fake Outrage' Claims at Rally

Former President Barack Obama’s rhetoric during a weekend rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is being criticized.

Obama classified Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and Americans’ focus on important education issues as “fake outrage.”

“We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage that right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings,” the tone-deaf former president rambled Saturday. “Instead of stoking anger aimed at school boards and administrators, who are just trying to keep our kids safe…. [W]e should be making it easier for teachers and schools to give our kids the world-class education they deserve, and to do so safely while they are in the classrooms.”

Later that day, Obama muttered the same uninformed clichés at a campaign event for Gov. Phil Murphy’s reelection bid in New Jersey.

As progressive educators push critical race theory and warped transgender ideology in schools, the media and Democrats increasingly label concerned citizens bigoted aggressors in the “culture war.”

Parents quickly slammed Obama’s disconnected remarks.

“That is the most tone-deaf statement I have ever heard. To say that this is trumped-up as a political thing is laughable,” Brandon Michon, a father of three in Virginia, told Fox News. “Any parent, regardless of our political views — Republican, Democrat, Independent — wants our kids to go to school and be safe.”

On Monday, Ken Cuccinelli said he believes McAuliffe’s campaign is in trouble.

“Well, the first rule of holes is stop digging when you’re in one, and Terry McAuliffe is violating that rule. His little shtick on teachers has been long disproved by the left-wing fact-checkers. So I mean, this is a pretty desperate gambit,” the former Virginia attorney general explained.” I think this is going to be a Republican sweep. That’s what it feels like right now, and I don’t see anything changing; certainly not the arrival of Joe Biden on this side of the Potomac to change that direction.”

Youngkin also appeared on the most-watched cable news network Monday, claiming McAuliffe — who underperformed polls in his 2013 race for governor — is bringing in other politicians to “try to take the spotlight off of his failed record, his failed policies.”

Youngkin has tracked down McAuliffe in the polls, as some show a deadlocked race with only a week to go.

“When Youngkin kicked off his campaign with a more conventional culture war–averse approach — emphasizing jobs, taxes, and the other standard “kitchen table” issues that the GOP has long seen as the route to victory in Democratic-leaning constituencies — he was five points underwater,” Nate Hochman wrote Monday at National Review. “But as Virginia public schools have become a national battleground for cultural debates surrounding curricula and gender, Youngkin has leaned in to the fight. Now, the GOP is within spitting distance of the governorship for the first time in years. Whether or not Youngkin manages to pull it off, Republicans across the country could learn a thing or two from his strategy.”

But from the parochial view at one of his coastal mansions, Barack Obama presumes to understand America better.

