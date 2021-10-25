AOC: Fascism Is Coming—if an Incumbent Democrat Is Re-Elected Mayor?

Fearmongering from a leftist suddenly demanding party unity is humorous.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Democrat leaders over the weekend for declining to endorse far-left candidates, saying they are “playing a dangerous game with our democracy.”

Ocasio-Cortez spoke at a Buffalo rally for India Walton, the socialist mayoral candidate I wrote about Saturday who upset long-time Mayor Byron Brown in the June primary. The Bronx firebrand claimed a refusal to endorse her preferred nominee is part of a “fascist threat” in U.S. politics.

“Here’s the deal. There are many primaries where I have stood behind incredible community organizers, and you know what? That moment may not have been the time. That’s ok. We get up and we move on,” Ocasio-Cortez argued. “But when a nominee wins, I do not try to undermine the entire political party. We don’t try to do that. Do you know why? Because in the grander scheme of things, we are facing a very real fascist threat in this country. Let’s talk about the stakes. This isn’t a game.”

Ocasio-Cortez, arguably the most divisive Democrat in Washington, then reiterated her disdain for intra-party division.

“We rally behind our nominee,” she said. “That is what we do, whether that candidate is you or the person you’re going for, or the person you’re not going for. Any Democrat right now that is trying to establish a precedent of not uniting behind the party’s nominee is playing a dangerous game with our democracy. I want to send a very direct message to some of those folks. If you as a Democratic elected official try to go out and undermine your party’s nominee, how can you ever turn around and ask people to support you when you’re the party’s nominee?”

The climate alarmist had jetted to western New York to support Walton, who is upset that longtime incumbent Mayor Byron Brown is mounting a write-in campaign against her, hoping to attract more moderate voters in the left-leaning city.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, fecklessly declined to endorse either candidate, citing the “unique” nature of two Democrats running for office.

However, Walton recently received a key endorsement.

Perhaps fearing a primary opponent from his left flank next year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed Walton and praised her activism, saying “India is an inspiring community leader, mother, nurse and a lifelong Buffalonian with a clear progressive vision for her hometown.”