Three Detroit-Area Women Busted for Voter Fraud--How Many More Are There?

I believe election fraudsters are like rodents–there are never just a few.

Three metro Detroit women were nailed for election fraud involving roughly 50 bogus votes.

“These cases highlight the scrutiny applications and ballots undergo throughout the election process, as well as the thorough investigative process that ensues when instances of attempted fraud are suspected,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, stated.

Nessel assures us that only one of the women voted, twice, and that the other two were caught before casting their illegal votes.

Nursing home employee Trenae Myesha Rainey was busted for forging the names of roughly 24 patients on absentee ballot applications. She is only charged with three counts of forging a signature on absentee ballot applications and three counts of election law forgery.

Nancy J. Williams, 55, owns a company that handles legal guardianships. She was busted in October of 2020 for trying to obtain absentee ballots for at least 14 and up to 26 people who are deemed legally incapacitated. Michigan election officials found absentee ballot requests marked with an “X,” all of which were requested to be sent to Williams’ company, Guardian and Associates.

Williams’ lawyer, Andrea Bradley, claims Williams did nothing outside the scope of legal guardianship, though she is charged with 42 counts of election-fraud-related crimes in five district courts.

The only fraudster to cast a vote, according to Nessel, was Carless Clark, who was busted for impersonating her grandson. He voted in person but she sent in a ballot in his name.

Did any of these women work for, or with, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a company that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg donated hundreds of millions of dollars to in an effort to garner votes for Biden?

FACT-O-RAMA! Dana Nessel threatened to arrest people who have “profited” from claims of election fraud.

Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are claiming these three arrests prove that Michigan’s voting procedures are dependable.

“Our election system is secure,” Benson stated, “and the charges demonstrate that in the rare circumstances when fraud occurs, we catch it and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Some Michiganders disagree. Hundreds showed up at the state Capitol and dropped off 7,000 affidavits.

It seems nursing homes and assisted care facilities are easy places to commit voter fraud (a fraudster was busted foe scamming 134 votes). In fact, it happens so often there is a term for it: “granny harvesting.”

Michigan Governor Whitmer, the third hydra-head of Michigan commie politics (Nessel and Benson are the others), recently shot down four election reform bills, claiming the usual nonsense: that they would negatively affect black people.

Can Whitmer and her coven be trusted? Keep the following in mind:

Whitmer’s administration allegedly undercounted nursing home COVID deaths by 800 people.

Nessel refused to investigate Whitmer’s deadly, Cuomo-like nursing home decision to send COVID patients back to these facilities. Over 15,000 died of COVID.

Benson got clown-slapped by a judge for telling election clerks to ignore ballot-signature accuracy before the 2020 election, but not until after the election.

These three aren’t the only Michiganders arrested for voter fraud in the last few years;

Sherikia Williams was arrested for election fraud charges in the 2018 election.

Paul Parana was arrested for impersonating his daughter and casting her vote.

Karen Rotondo got nailed for the same thing.

It’s great they caught the little perch fish. What about the sturgeon?

Secretary of State Benson tried to use the three aforementioned arrests as proof that there is no widespread voter fraud.

“These charges also send a clear message to those who promote deceitful claims about widespread fraud: the current protocols we have in place work to protect and ensure the integrity of our elections. It’s time to share that truth and stop spreading lies to the contrary,” Benson declared.

No, it just shows that there IS voter fraud. How much there was, and to what extent, has yet to be determined. The liberals went from “there was no election fraud” to “there wasn’t enough voter fraud to make a difference.” So let’s do an audit. After all, a majority of voters believe there was voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Some Michigan politicians won’t even look at evidence of voter fraud. Attorney Matthew DePerno offered evidence to MI Rep. Steve Johnson, but Johnson declined the offer.

DePerno is challenging Dana Nessel for her AG gig.