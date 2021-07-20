The Morning Briefing: Good News—Megyn Kelly Is Kinda Fun Again

Top O’ the Briefing

Megyn Kelly Is Triggering Libs Again

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I think the jury is still out on flax.

We’ve been kind of buried lately under stories about critical race theory, vaccinations, and the Big Tech Soviet censors. Oh yeah. and the weekly “the alleged President of the United States can’t really speak English very well” lament. We could actually be doing that last one every day but if we’re pointing that out all of the time Kamala Harris might end up as president one day. One of the few things that America can agree on is that nobody wants that.

No, seriously, Kamala Harris probably doesn’t even want Kamala Harris to be president.

We’re going to go with a little, much-needed change of pace today.

I remember way back when I was blogging just for the fun of it to hardly anyone, one of the highest-traffic posts I ever had was a video of Megyn Kelly going off on someone on Fox News. She was also always good for audience enthusiasm when I was doing Kruiser Control on PJTV.

Ms. Kelly went on to bigger and more biased things at NBC for a while and we know how that worked out. She’s been busy since then counting her buyout money — there was a lot of it — and we haven’t seen as much of her as I personally would like.

It looks like Smackdown Megyn is back.

Kelly reminded us over the weekend that Twitter could still be fun when she got into it with “1619 Project” commie Nikole Hannah-Jones, which Tyler wrote about:

On Friday, the Department of Education (DOE) dropped its support for The New York Times‘ “1619 Project” and the Smithsonian’s temporary endorsement of Marxist critical race theory (CRT) in a grant application invitation. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly celebrated the move, but “1619 Project” founder Nikole Hannah-Jones attacked her for it. Kelly clapped back, excoriating Hannah-Jones for her lies and manipulation of history. “This is great!” Megyn Kelly said of the DOE’s change. “The [people] pushed back against the feds rewarding schools that teach [“anti-racism” founder Ibram X.] Kendi & the 1619 project and it worked! Remember: the loudest voices on Twitter (which is far-Left)/the news (which is ‘woke’) do not represent the majority of Americans. Your voice matters.”

They kept going back and forth and the best dig that vaunted scholar Hannah-Jones could come up with was about a story Kelly did on FNC a decade ago.

Ooh…burn.

Kelly had a busy weekend, also getting into it with tennis pro Naomi Osaka. Osaka has been getting a lot of publicity lately about her struggles with social anxiety. I don’t think it’s fun to make fun of people’s emotional frailties when they’re legit, but I think a lot of people might fake such things for the extra attention. Osaka might fit that description.

The New York Post:

The former NBC News host responded to a tweet from conservative commentator Clay Travis that read: “Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue.” Kelly, also an ex-Fox News anchor, shared the tweet and added, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

I have to admit that I am predisposed to being annoyed by young people who go into careers that will make them rich and famous who then complain about being rich and famous. Osaka is 23-years-old and is the highest-paid female athlete in history.

Boo freaking hoo.

Osaka quit on this conversation too:

Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it. pic.twitter.com/izyRzOrUVm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

It would appear that Megyn Kelly is in full-time throwdown mode again. It may not be the most pressing news in America, but it is a nice distraction.

Everything Isn’t Awful

I enjoyed this more than I should have.

This toddler really, really loves her undead zombie baby dollhttps://t.co/EDyWMKevAw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2021

