Biden Just Accused Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of 'Killing People.' Wait, What?

By now you’ve heard that White House spox Jen Psaki and Plagiarist Joe Biden want Facebook to crack down on those who spread what they characterize as COVID vaccine disinformation on social media. Let’s leave aside the fact that the government pushing a private company or industry to act on its behalf in this way carries a whiff of authoritarianism, even fascism.

Let’s leave aside the incontrovertible fact that Biden and his veep, Kamala Harris, were among those who spread COVID vaccine disinformation. They did so deliberately and with ambition in mind, putting themselves ahead of your and your family’s safety. They did it for the crassest of reasons: They wanted Donald Trump’s office.

Rewind to the campaign trail when vaccines seemed to be imminent. This posed a political problem for Biden and Harris:

2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris this weekend overtly undermined any COVID-19 vaccine rolled out by the Trump administration in the fall. She told CNN Sunday she didn’t “trust” the White House incumbent. “I will not take his word for it,” the California senator said. “He’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days, and he’s grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not.” Harris reiterated her concern in a Monday interview with WISN. She told the Wisconsin ABC-affiliate she’d wait until “the public health professionals and the scientists told us that we can trust it.” 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also broached the issue of trust during a Friday fundraiser. He was adamant “politics shouldn’t play any role” in vaccine development.

That wasn’t the first time Biden questioned the vaccine. He did so repeatedly across 2020. It’s not unfair to label Biden the anti-vax candidate, while Trump was touting the miracle that was on the way.

But let’s leave all that aside. Monday a White House reporter asked Biden to double down on calling for the de-platforming of specific people who have spread COVID vaccine disinformation on social media. Biden answered:

“One, I had just read that on the Facebook, Facebook pointed out, it was pointed out that Facebook, of all the misinformation, 60 percent of the misinformation came from 12 individuals. That’s what the article said. So I was asked that question about what do I think is happening. Facebook isn’t killing people, these 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It’s killing people. It’s bad information,” Biden said.

“…the Facebook…”?

Jen Psaki has also called out the dozen people who according to a report are the ones doing all the disinformation spreading, but she didn’t name them. It’s a dozen people, how hard is it to just name them right there from the White House podium? It wouldn’t take more than a few seconds. Psaki said she wants them all de-platformed across all social media, meaning that’s what Biden wants.

That made me wonder, just who are they? Anyone I know? Many of my friends got those “extremism” warnings a couple of weeks back, but I didn’t, making a bunch of them wonder if I’m the radical in the room. I’m not anti-vax, in fact, I got the stabs months ago with no side effects. Pfizer ftw.

So as Shaggy and Mila Kunis said, it wasn’t me.

I did a little digging. Honestly, not very much at all. Jen Psaki could’ve done it. Biden could have if DOCTOR Jill did it for him.

As it turns out, the dirty dozen of disinfo includes none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. I’m not kidding.

Those people, dubbed the “disinformation dozen” by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — nephew of former United States president John F. Kennedy — and Joseph Mercola, a well-known anti-vaxxer who peddles health supplements he claims can cure disease. The other named perpetrators were the joint account of Ty and Charlene Bollinger, as well as the social media accounts of Sherri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper and Kevin Jenkins.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?!?

Here is the actual report that Biden is using to accuse Kennedy of killing people with his social media posts.

Kennedy is a bit of a loon. Or a bought loon. He did anti-fossil fuel PR while taking oil money from Venezuelan communist dictator Hugo Chavez, and was devastated when Chavez died. He was anti-vax long before it was cool.

You’d think the current Democrat in the White House accusing the nephew of President Camelot, also a Democrat, of killing people and calling for him to be de-platformed would be huge news. The fact that the accused is a Kennedy might rate a headline or two. But I think I’m the first to connect this dot.

Joe Biden accuses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of killing people. And it’s no big deal. 2021 is definitely trying to outweird 2020.