Five Million Dollar Bust: Vaccine Lottery Sees 68% Jab Decline

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. Colorado’s vaccine lottery going out with a whimper is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

No melanin for you, racist!

The ugly truth about black vs. Asian racism

“They Live,” they really do

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

You have to pass a racism test to go to a tanning salon pic.twitter.com/IRWVuYylo6 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2021

At first we were dubious, but the shrieking really brought Insanity Wrap over to xer line of thinking.

Vaccine Lotteries End Up a Mole Hill in the Colorado Mountains

Poor Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-California) just can’t catch a break.

That’s mostly because he’s an incompetent, grasping boob — but who would have thought even he could screw up a multimillion-dollar giveaway to get people vaccinated?

The number of weekly vaccinations in Colorado dropped by more than two-thirds between the start and end of the state’s vaccine lottery, following nearly the same trajectory set in the weeks before Gov. Jared Polis announced the $1 million drawings.

Plus: “In the week ending July 4 — the last with data on the state’s vaccine dashboard — only about 49,000 people got a shot.”

Imagine a lottery with an astoundingly good 1:49,000 chance of winning a million dollars…

…and now imagine that even those odds didn’t move the needle on vaccination rates.

That’s because Polis’ Colorado state government and our Permanent Panic Class in the Washington/New York/Hollywood Axis have totally broken the public trust.

People would be less fretful of getting vaccinated if the people most insisting that they get vaccinated hadn’t spent the last 18 months lying about virtually everything else.

As Insanity Wrap has written so many times we ought to make it a keyboard shortcut, there are two ways to gain immunity: Get vaccinated or get the virus.

If you aren’t in a risk group, the virus is usually no big deal.

Insanity Wrap is not in any risk group, but we chose the vaccine for two reasons. The first is that we have friends and family who are in risk groups, and since no vaccine is 100% effective, the smart move is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The second is that we love our booze and steaks too much to risk catching a bug that might kill our tastebuds for weeks or even months.

If you chose to gain your immunity the natural way, Insanity Wrap hopes that your infection — should you actually catch it — is so mild as to go unnoticed.

But the point is this. Variants will come and go as COVID-19 does what every virus does over time: Become more infectious and less deadly.

It doesn’t really matter if some number of showboating Texas Democrats caught COVID from one another on a chartered jet. What matters is — and Insanity Wrap would bet a bottle of Bowmore 15 on this — that none of them will get seriously ill.

We’re gaining immunity, whether through a jab in the arm or a bug in the blood, from a virus that’s running out of likely victims to kill.

Don’t look at the infection rate or even the vaccination rate: Look at the hospitalization rate.

And when you look at Jared Polis, point and laugh.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Reverse Cuban Boatlift, Real Americans Doing What Biden Won’t

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

58YO Asian woman is in critical condition after the suspect yanked her and her 21YO son down a flight of subway stairs at the Canal Street subway station Saturday morning. The suspect attempted to pull the son’s bag forcing them both to fall down in an attempted robbery. pic.twitter.com/1fme9vvKPl — Sarah Y. Kim (@Syissle) July 18, 2021

99.8% of the anti-Asian violence* in this country occurs in Democrat strongholds, and every single one of these videos we’ve seen involves black-on-Asian crime.

Maybe we need to take a break from all this “white supremacy” talk while we figure out who broke Black-Asian Relations in this country.

(We already know the answer. So do you.)

*Insanity Wrap will apologize for the error if, in fact, it turns out to be 99.9%.

Quote of the Day

You can read the whole, damning thing right here.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

We might not have time to devote to Florida Man Friday these days, but Insanity Wrap always appreciates a good Florida Man story.

This is the best we’ve seen in a while, courtesy of friend and colleague Charlie Martin:

Police in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, arrested a man Thursday as he allegedly tried to launch an alligator onto the roof of a cocktail bar, WSVN reports. William Hodge, 32, told police he was “teaching it a lesson” when he allegedly stole the gator from a miniature golf course and tried to launch it on top of a beachside cocktail lounge after a wrestling match.

He was arrested on all kinds of charges, including animal cruelty.

What we couldn’t believe is that no drug charges were listed.

Does that mean Florida Man is like that even when not on drugs?

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

It’s different now because shut up.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Today’s brief moment of sanity is excruciatingly brief, as you’ll see in a moment.

After a year of drug overdoses, violence, lockdowns and worse at Broadview-Thompson K-8, parents and neighbors attended the meeting Thursday night to finally hear a plan about how school officials plan to clear the encampment. Students are set to return to school in September and approximately 60 itinerant individuals are still camping on the grounds. Seattle Public Schools has contracted with Mike Mathias of a new organization called Anything Helps, which will be focusing solely on the encampment at Broadview Thompson.

That’s nice. Insanity Wrap wish Mathias and Seattle Public Schools nothing but good luck cleaning up that meth, crime, and illness factory at Broadview-Thompson K-8.

But we must ask: Why the hell is there a squalid homeless “camp” at a K-8 school to begin with, and why aren’t you cleaning up all the squalid homeless camps at however many other schools?

According to SPS’s own website, kindergarten “Jump Start” begins in just four weeks, and regular classes for all grades begin on September 1.

How many used needless will the kids be playing hopscotch over just to get in the front door?

(Insanity Wrap warned you that today’s brief moment of sanity would be brief.)

Previously On Insanity Wrap: White House Lets It Slip That ‘Temporary’ Inflation Could Last Years

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.