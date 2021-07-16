White House Lets It Slip That 'Temporary' Inflation Could Last Years

Our “temporary” inflation could last years is the big crazy on Friday’s Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. It’s going to be a bumpy ride today, so you might want to fortify yourself with something strong.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Interesting definition of equality pic.twitter.com/wT7soYRhrO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2021

Equality is eating colonizer cauliflower babies or something.

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

You might have read here at PJ Media that White House officials had quietly met with former Treasury Secretary and “inflation scold” Larry Summers, who warned them that inflation was coming back, uglier even than a return of bell-bottoms and wide ties.

There’s more:

Others in the administration’s orbit are also weighing in. Jason Furman, who served as Barack Obama’s economic advisor, tweeted out a graph showing the large gap between core inflation in the U.S. and Europe. He called it a ‘MASSIVE divergence of inflation between the US and Euro area right now.’

If the current inflationary surge were due solely to global COVID-related problems like lockdowns and supply chain bottlenecks, you would expect core inflation to be about the same in the US and Europe.

But if, say, Presidentish Joe Biden was doing literally everything wrong — like pumping the economy full of liquidity while crushing growth and innovation — you’d expect the US to have much higher core inflation than Europe does.

Well, guess what? Biden is doing literally everything wrong.

We told you so, we told you so, we told you so.

Not that you needed telling, gentle reader — but Insanity Wrap did hope to provide you with the intellectual ammunition you might need when talking to your lefty friends.

Way back when, Insanity Wrap defined Obamanomics like so: You take an economy that’s been knocked down on its back, stick your boot on its throat, then smack it in the head repeatedly with a giant bag of money while screaming “WHY WON’T YOU GROW?”

It might still be too soon to properly define Bidenomics, but here’s an early stab at it.

Bidenomics is the Leatherface of recycled ’70s horror, just hacking away at everything with a chainsaw.

We hope we’re wrong, but Insanity Wrap has seen this movie before.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

In case you were wondering how the #AZAudit hearing went, YouTube already took the video down. That tells you all you need to know. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 16, 2021

Insanity Wrap tries not to descend into paranoia, but with all the “Shut up, they explained” and Big Tech squashing even public records, we’re about ready to put on the tinfoil hat and putting our toenail clippings in empty mayo jars.

If you need us, we’ll be in the basement.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

The rot is so deep that it’s going to take Leatherface to cut it out:

Last summer, federal officials in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden faced a dilemma. The probe had reached a point where prosecutors could have sought search warrants and issued a flurry of grand jury subpoenas. Some officials involved in the case wanted to do just that. Others urged caution. They advised Delaware’s U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.

You got that?

Delaware officials — you know, Biden’s home state — didn’t want to risk contaminating a presidential election with facts.

Little facts, like the Democratic presidential nominee’s son/partner-in-crime being investigated for “possible tax law violations” and of course his “business dealings with foreign interests” in places like Beijing.

Plus:

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has left Weiss — a Republican appointed by Donald Trump on the recommendation of Delaware’s two Democratic senators — in place. That puts him in one of the most sensitive positions in the Justice Department, deciding how to proceed with an investigation of the president’s son that has proven politically fraught on several fronts.

Weiss will stay because Biden knows he’s “solid.”

But don’t think that just because Politico is reporting on it now — with an air of approval for what went on in Delaware, we might add — they aren’t a part of the Democrat-Media Complex.

Here’s how Politico fed the narrative last year: Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.

Anybody got a chainsaw?

(Hat tip to “Extremely Careless” on Twitter for the old Politico story.)

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

#BREAKING 😷 Amid surging #COVID19 cases, L.A. County is bringing back the INDOOR mask MANDATE on Sun. Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you’ll still be required to wear a mask. This is further than current CA & CDC guidance that fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 15, 2021

Message sent: Don’t bother getting vaccinated because we’ll treat you like a leper regardless.

Insanity Wrap must ask once again if Democrats have any clue how incentives work.

We’re asking again rhetorically, just like all the other times.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

‘Cuba is a failed state,’ says Presidentish Joe Biden.

He went on: “Communism is a failed system, universally failed system… I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that’s another story.”

Cool. Well said.

Delete your administration.

Life in the Blue Zones

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸-𝗜𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴: The driver told me she thought she was going to die.

⠀

The victim who would like to remain anonymous. She left the bank 7/7 & was stuck in traffic at Broadway & 22nd when a man approached her car… (1/4)#oakland pic.twitter.com/aQOgj99Qgt — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 12, 2021

Plus: “What’s sad to me is that the woman said it took awhile for anyone to offer help. She said she was screaming during the ordeal. It wasn’t until 30 minutes later someone called police. (I believe her phone was stolen in the incident.) ”

Get out of the cities. Seriously, just get out.

One More Thing…

We didn’t mean to laugh but we just couldn’t help it.

