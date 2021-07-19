Here's Proof That Democrats Were Concerned About Voter Fraud Very Recently

If Republicans express concern about voting machines being hacked, they’re labeled conspiracy theorists, but several high-ranking Democrats expressed concerns about voting machines as recently as 2018—including then-Senator Kamala Harris.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) are among those featured in a video compilation that’s been circulating on social media.

“I continue to think that our voting machines are too vulnerable,” Schiff can be seen saying in the video. “Even hackers with limited prior knowledge, tools and resources are able to breach voting machines in a matter of minutes,” warns Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), who is running for U.S. Senate in Florida.

“There are a lot of states that are dealing with antiquated machines… which are vulnerable to being hacked,” Kamala Harris says.

Harris also tells a story about how a demonstration was held in the Capitol to prove the vulnerability of voting machines. “We brought in folks who, before our eyes, hacked election machines, those that are being used in many states,” Harris says.

So what happened? How did voting machines go from being so easily hackable to the 2020 election being dubbed the fairest and most secure election in history? Why is anyone who questions the results or the security of voting machines censored, sued, or branded a conspiracy theorist?