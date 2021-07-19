News & Politics

Texas House Democrats Are Costing Taxpayers Big Time

By Matt Margolis Jul 19, 2021 11:58 AM ET
Twitter screenshot of Texas Democrats fleeing to D.C.

The decision of 60 Democrats to walk out of a special session and flee the state could be costing taxpayers a pretty penny.

Between their per diem and salary, they are costing taxpayers $7,230 per legislator per day during the 30-day special session—roughly $43,000 a day—according to Texas Rep.  Jared Patterson.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is demanding that the fugitive Democrats return their $221/day per diem.

Since their infamous trip to D.C., at least five of the Democrats on the trip have tested positive for COVID-19. These Democrats also met with Kamala Harris, who visited Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday, prompting speculation that she had been exposed to the virus. However, the White House claims that Harris was not in close contact with the infected Texas lawmakers.

“Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined that the vice president and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined,” Harris’s spokeswoman Symone Sanders said in a statement. At the time of the statement, only three had tested positive. However, two more were reported to have tested positive by Sunday evening.

Harris also tweeted on Sunday that “This Delta variant is no joke. Get vaccinated,” adding to the speculation.

It remains to be seen how many will end up testing positive for COVID-19 and whether Kamala Harris was exposed.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: DEMOCRATS TEXAS COVID-19
TRENDING
Editor's Choice