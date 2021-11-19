The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Is Just Mercilessly Toying With Democrats Now

Top O’ the Briefing

Ever since we relocated through the looking glass here in the United States, I find myself working overtime to find upbeat things to write about. It’s no fun being a preacher of doom and gloom after all. Especially when one is as naturally cheery as I am.

I am particularly fond of finding a happier note on which to finish the week.

That’s why it’s always fun to find America’s Official Breath of Fresh Air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the news.

The Democrats have been putting a lot of effort into ruining DeSantis’s life and career, all to no avail. I wrote back during the summer that he wasn’t going to self-destruct for their pleasure. Last month, I marveled at how badly their attacks keep missing. It really never stops being fun to watch.

DeSantis has been giving back as good as he’s getting from the Democrats but he’s really upping his game now.

On Thursday, DeSantis signed a bill into law that protects Florida workers from onerous vaccine mandates and, in a brilliant PR move, his team held the signing in Brandon, FL. Kevin wrote about it for us and referred to the choice of the locale as an “epic clown-slap.” Here’s a statement from DeSantis’s press secretary:

Employers in Florida are not allowed to mandate vax, and also aren’t required or encouraged to have formal vax policies. If an employer has a vax policy, they will use the FL DOH exemption forms and make their employees aware of those. No convoluted or invasive requirements — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 18, 2021

This should set off another round of libs caterwauling about DeSantis having “BLOOD ON HIS HANDZZZZZZZ!” That’s their boilerplate tantrum every time DeSantis opts for protecting the freedom of the citizens of his state. It matters not that they’ve been wrong each time, they’re not much for memory on that side of the aisle.

As to the governor’s subtle dig by choosing to sign the bill in Brandon, his press secretary had to say this:

“The significance of signing this legislation in Brandon, Florida, is not lost on the governor,” Pushaw quipped.

There’s a whole lotta triggering going on in LibLand over that, no doubt.

I have no idea if DeSantis is paving his way for a run at the White House in 2024. Whenever he does something like this it certainly boosts him in the right direction.

He might even win over some detractors with this new law.

Granddaughter captures grandma getting her 1st tattoo at 82 years old! https://t.co/zojsMq1WKx pic.twitter.com/PfArSFXg93 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 19, 2021

Biden Unsure Why Winnie The Pooh Keeps Speaking Chinese https://t.co/uUGnZLxmhy — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2021

