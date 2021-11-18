Parental Rights Activists Call for Merrick Garland To Resign

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing calls to resign following the release of an internal FBI email proving that the agency was actively tracking and investigating and alleged “threats” against school board members.

“The attorney general needs to resign,” said Ian Prior, the executive director of the political action committee Fight for Schools. “He has completely lost the trust of the American people in the impartiality of the justice department.”

“He used the FBI to run interference for the teachers’ unions and to suppress middle-class American families,” Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute tweeted earlier this week. “The parent movement must not stop until he resigns in disgrace.”

This man is a menace to truth, justice, and law. He used the FBI to run interference for the teachers unions and to suppress middle-class American families. The parent movement must not stop until he resigns in disgrace. pic.twitter.com/5sswvue8g1 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

Garland is under fire for previously testifying before Congress that the Department of Justice wasn’t being used to investigate parents at school board meetings.

“I can’t imagine any circumstance in which the PATRIOT Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism,” he testified on Oct. 21.

The internal FBI email appears to contradict Garland’s testimony, suggesting he either lied under oath or is unaware of what’s happening in his department.

On Oct. 4, Garland directed the FBI to investigate alleged threats against school boards and school administrators. Garland’s directive was made in response to an insane letter sent to Joe Biden by the National School Boards Association (NSBA) that likened concerned parents speaking out at school board meetings to domestic terrorists. PJM’s Megan Fox investigated examples cited by the NSBA and found there wasn’t one legitimate threat referenced by the NSBA.

The NSBA eventually apologized for the letter, but Garland refused to rescind the memo.