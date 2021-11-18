Federal Judge Fast-Tracks Lawsuit Against Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Employees

A judge has expedited a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare employees. Judge Terry Doughty has fast-tracked a suit from 12 states headed by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry weighed in on the suit in a press release:

“Biden’s Jab or Job policy is unconstitutional and immoral. It is yet another attempt to break the backs of America’s working class but also an unprecedented attack on access to health care services for the poor and elderly,” said Attorney General Landry. “I am pleased with the expedited order issued by Judge Doughty and look forward to quickly defeating the federal government’s overreach.”

The other states involved in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

The suit challenges a mandate by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that full- and part-time employees, along with contractors and volunteers, at facilities that benefit from federal Medicare and Medicaid funding receive the COVID vaccine.

The expediting of the briefing schedule means that all briefs relating to the case must be completed by December 1.

Judge Doughty’s order was a concise two pages.

Landry said that he will continue to lead the battle against this mandate and similar ones the Biden administration is foisting on the American people.

“Joe Biden can continue trying to bully our citizens, but I will keep fighting for them and the chief principle of our great country – freedom,” concluded Attorney General Landry.

Stay tuned as this case goes before the court soon. We’ll definitely be watching to see if the states that seek medical freedom for their citizens will prevail.

