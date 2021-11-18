The Bidens Spend Millions on Weekends at the Shore While American Families Suffer

I’m old enough to remember the left’s incessant whinging every time President Trump took a trip to Mar-a-Lago during the four years of his presidency, but lately, it seems as if the left has forgotten how much they hated his traveling—or they would like us to forget.

This weekend as the Bidens headed off to their multi-million dollar Delaware beach home, American families were left to figure out how how to heat their homes and put food on their tables as consumer prices continue to soar.

Recommended: Jen Psaki Claims Republicans Are ‘Rooting for Inflation’

According to Secret Service expense records obtained by Judicial Watch and shared with the New York Post, “Biden’s regular weekend and a few midweek trips home to Delaware have cost nearly $3 million in security alone.” The records indicated that Biden’s security detail spent $1.96 million on 16 trips to his Delaware homes this year; another nine trips aren’t yet accounted for and will likely push the total to $3 million.

By contrast, so far, Biden’s expenses “far exceed the $2.4 million in Secret Service costs spent to protect Donald Trump during the 99 days he spent at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, during his four-year presidency.” That was four years of nonstop stories about Trump golfing and being “on vacation.” Where are those MSM stories now as Biden frivolously spends taxpayers’ money on frequent trips home to one of his two mansions?

To be clear, it’s not just the expense of his travel that is out of touch with Americans these days. Biden, in just 43 weeks in office, has taken 25 trips—most to Delaware—which add up to 77 days or 26% of his time being spent away from Washington, D.C., something the left cried was unacceptable under Trump.

In any event, that’s a significant amount of time off for any American let alone the president during a pandemic and an economic downturn. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average American worker receives “10 to 14 days of paid vacation after one year of service.” Biden has yet to work one year. How would this play with working Americans? Not very well, I’d wager, which is exactly why the MSM isn’t covering it.

A deeper dive into the Secret Service travel records obtained by Judicial Watch shows:

Biden’s August 6-8, 2021, trip to Wilmington, Delaware, cost $176,183.00 in hotels; $18,652.00 in car rentals; $24,322.39 in air/rail travel for a total of $219,157.39 Biden’s July 23-25, 2021, weekend trip to Wilmington cost $88,575.00 in hotels; $7,378.00 in car rentals; $14,319.69 in air/rail travel for a total of $110,272.69 Biden also took a trip to Wilmington earlier in July from July 9-11, 2021. That trip cost $74,289.00 in hotels; $23,727.72 in car rentals; $27,561.53 in air/rail travel for a total of $125,578.25 Biden’s July 3, 2021, trip to Michigan to celebrate progress against COVID-19 cost $151,395.70 in hotels; $18,992.00 in car rentals; $9,388.26 In air/rail travel for a total of $179,775.96 Biden’s June 18-20, 2021 trip to Wilmington cost $158,818.70 in hotels; $24,475.00 in car rentals; $19,896.21 in air/rail travel for a total of $203,189.91 Biden’s Delaware trips from January 20, 2021, to June 4, 2021, cost $1,125,646.50 in hotels; $10,893.40 in car rentals; $159,966.28 in air/rail travel for a total of $1,296,506.18 Biden’s April 29, 2021 trip to Atlanta to celebrate his first 100 days in office cost $11,141.00 in hotels; $22,581.30 in car rentals; $47,659.56 on air/rail travel for a total of $81,384.86

Since the Air Force has so far not responded to Judicial Watch requests for information on Air Force One travel costs for these and nine other known Biden trips and the Secret Service hasn’t provided the records for the other weekend Delaware trips, the costs of the president’s travel are much, much higher. It’s unclear if we will ever know the exact cost, but we do know all this travel is contradictory for someone who claims to care about the climate— when he can stay awake.

“The costs of presidential travel and security is of obvious public interest,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is frustrating that after years of litigation through two presidential administrations, the Secret Service and Air Force are still stonewalling the costs of presidential travel.”

We do know that taxpayers paid nearly $500,000 for a big wall around Biden’s Delaware beach house. Meanwhile, Biden has not only left America’s southern border wide open, costing us millions and millions of dollars, he also is “perfectly comfortable” paying illegal immigrants millions of our taxpayer dollars.

Related: Sen. Cruz: DHS Sec. Mayokas Doesn’t Seem to Know Much About the Southern U.S. Border

In the end, the American people have a right to know why Biden is visiting Delaware so frequently, especially if the trips involve medical care for the obviously aging president, but most importantly because it’s our money he’s spending. And unlike Joe Biden, let’s not forget all the Americans and allies still trapped in Afghanistan. I’m sure they could use a cushy beach vacation right about now, but I wouldn’t recommend they hold their breath for a ticket to Delaware any time soon.