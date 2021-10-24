Biden Builds the Wall! But It's in the Wrong Place

Old Joe Biden’s handlers are finally doing something right: they’re building a big, beautiful wall, and using $455,000 of your money to do it. There’s just one catch: this new wall, which will no doubt be hugely effective in keeping out all manner of miscreants, is not at the Southern border.

Instead, it’s at Old Joe’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware.

That’s right. Cape Gazette reported Thursday that security is being steadily beefed up around the property, which Biden first visited as pretend president back in June. The Cape Gazette report said that “during that visit, Secret Service and local police set up a checkpoint at the North Shores intersection leading to his house, nearby Gordons Pond was closed periodically, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions.” That was just the beginning: “By the time he was in town for a second time, a few months later, the Coast Guard had officially established security zones in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal and Atlantic Ocean.” And “when Biden visits for a third time, a security fence will either be finished or close to it.”

Well, that’s terrific. We don’t want any drug cartel members or terrorists or human traffickers walking around in the faux president’s vacation digs, which cost him $2.7 million that he earned fair and square doing the people’s work, now, do we? Of course we don’t. And so for Old Joe, we’re shelling out for the very best: “According to the website USAspending.gov, an online database of federal government spending, the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, recently awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for ‘purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Fairview, Rehoboth Delaware.’”

While the wall around his beach house is going up, ensuring that our president-for-the-cameras can watch Matlock in peace and security, the New York Post reported Friday that “This week, data released by US Customs and Border Protection revealed that 1.7 million migrants have crossed the border in FY 2021, the highest number since 1986.”

Meanwhile, as A.J. Kaufman reported here at PJ Media several weeks ago, “Over $100 million in taxpayer-funded border wall materials are wasting away in the Texas heat…The administration reportedly is paying about $5 million each day for border contracts that are now on hold.​”

So American taxpayers are paying for Old Joe to have a wall around his beach house, and simultaneously paying for there not to be a wall at the Southern border, while well over a million migrants have already entered the country, and many, many more are on the way. This is yet another example of the elitism that characterizes those who anoint themselves our moral superiors. Biden’s beach house wall is akin to Congress’ exemption from the vaccine mandate: it’s all government by virtue-signaling.

Biden’s handlers can pat themselves on the back about how “welcoming” they are and how “this is a nation of immigrants,” while they are exempt, in their walled beach houses and gated communities, from suffering the effects of their policies. It’s the American people, who are footing the bill for all of this, who have to deal with the unemployment, crime, and who knows what else that will come from allowing massive numbers of unvetted migrants into the country. Then the migrants reliably vote Democrat, and the cosseted elites keep their gravy train going. And it’s working Americans who have to serve as guinea pigs for a still largely untested vaccine, while Biden and his handlers warn those who would prefer to retain control over their own lives that they are running out of patience.

Related: Biden Spending Mad Stacks to Not Build the Wall, Senate Report

The amount of taxpayer money that was spent on Biden’s big, beautiful beach house wall is minuscule compared to government pork and waste in other areas. Nonetheless, Old Joe’s wall is an insult to the American people, and a slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones or their livelihoods because of the migrant influx. The beach house wall also makes it clear that Old Joe and his henchmen know full well that walls work, and that Trump’s border wall worked. It isn’t that they have a different strategy for border security; it’s that they want the migrant influx, so as to ensure their voting base for generations to come, and to enable them to use the American people as guinea pigs once again, this time in their grand endeavors at social engineering.

If Old Joe had any integrity, he would call up Rehoboth’s DHS-funded Turnstone Builders, who are working at his beach house, and bark at them in his inimitable manner: “Tear down this wall!” But of course the wall will stay up.