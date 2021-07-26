Biden Spending Mad Stacks to Not Build the Wall, Senate Report

Great Wall of Cheddar

A report from the Senate Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs states that the Biden administration is spending $3 million a day to NOT build the wall. They’ve already spent between $1.837 billion to $2.087 billion.

On his first day in office, Biden stopped construction of the wall and ordered a review on whether to continue. The pause was supposed to be for 60 days. It’s been six months and crickets, no news on what is going to happen.

The Republican report discovered that the work cessation initially cost $6 million a day, an amount that was later reduced to $3 million a day after contractors for the Department of Defense carried out layoffs.

Who Knew? Biden Knew

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan reported in December of 2020 that the work stoppage would cost billions. Biden did it anyway.

“The Biden Administration is paying contractors at least $3 million per day to guard steel, concrete, and other materials in the desert. At the same time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over 1.1 million migrants along the Southwest border this fiscal year—a 20 year high. This policy decision raises significant concerns about the Biden Administration’s immigration agenda and requires both Congressional oversight and legislative action” the senators wrote in the newly released interim report.

“It is absolutely absurd that Americans are paying contractors to guard metal gates that President Biden refuses to install because he wants to ‘study’ the wall” stated Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management, in a statement. “Stubbornly refusing to spend money approved for the wall is not ‘executing’ the law. It’s ignoring the law and ignoring the very real national security concerns posed by illegal entry across our very open southern border.”

Former President Donald Trump made border wall construction a priority and built 453 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border. Approximately 211 miles of the wall was under construction as of Jan. 8, just before Biden entered office.

Trump allocated roughly $16.4 billion to border wall construction and maintenance, with $10 billion coming from the Pentagon.

Roughly two million illegal immigrants are expected to stroll across the the unprotected border in 2021.